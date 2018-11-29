‘Devil May Cry 5’ Getting Amazing Collector’s Edition, Available For Pre-Order

If you’ve been looking to show off just what kind of a Devil May Cry 5 fan you are, then Capcom has the collector’s edition that’ll get the job done.

Some new listings on Amazon have revealed an awesome collector’s edition for the forthcoming game, which comes packed with all sorts of goodies.

Going for $149.99, the package’s big highlight is a replica motorhome model, which features a neon sign with the words Devil May Cry on the side in fancy writing. But you’ll also get the following goods as well:

A copy of Devil May Cry 5

Premium case

Replica “Devil May Cry” Van

Art book and Notes from Nico’s Workbench

Premium pin

“I Love Osaka” bumper sticker

11″ x 17″ exclusive cloth print

As you can see from the picture above, it’s pretty awesome — and just the way to signify how much Devil May Cry means to you. (I mean, outside of buying those super-expensive outfits that Capcom is offering with the Ultimate Edition.)

$150 may be a bit on the pricey side, but you’re getting a copy of the game (unlike other collector’s editions on the market), and you’ll be able to put in your pre-orders fairly quickly, since the game doesn’t come out for a few more months.

Here’s the official description for Devil May Cry 5, just in case you missed it:

The Devil you know returns in this brand new entry in the over-the-top action series. Prepare to get downright demonic with this signature blend of high-octane stylized action and otherworldly & original characters the series is known for. Director Hideaki Itsuno and the core team have returned to create the most insane, technically advanced and utterly unmissable action experience of this generation!

The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.

High octane stylized action – Featuring three playable characters each with a radically different stylish combat play style as they take on the city overrun with demons

Groundbreaking graphics – Developed with Capcom’s in-house proprietary RE engine, the series continues to achieve new heights in fidelity with graphics that utilize photorealistic character designs and stunning lighting and environmental effects

Take down the demonic invasion – Battle against epic bosses in adrenaline fueled fights across the over-run Red Grave City all to the beat of a truly killer soundtrack

Demon hunter – Nero, one of the series main protagonists and a young demon hunter who has the blood of Sparda, heads to Red Grave City to face the hellish onslaught of demons, with weapons craftswoman and new partner-in-crime, Nico

You can pre-order the game here for Xbox One, and here for PlayStation 4!

Devil May Cry 5 releases on March 8, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

