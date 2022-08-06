Diablo 3 Season 26 End Date Confirmed

Diablo 3 players who've still been dutifully progressing through the game's latest season of content now only have a while longer left to do so following Blizzard's confirmation of Season 26's end date. The current season – the one that introduced a new endgame feature for players to work towards – will come to a close on August 21st. Once that happens, players should anticipate a short break between the season before moving onto Season 27 which will bring its own set of features and changes to look forward to.

Blizzard announced the end of the next season over on the Twitter account for the series. Players who've been active in Diablo 3 for a while now likely already had an idea of when this season would end based off of past seasonal experiences, but we now know for sure it'll end on August 21st.

Like the current season and those before it, this next season will introduce a new feature that the experience overall will be centered around. For Season 27, that feature will be the Angelic Crucibles.

"Season 27 introduces a new type of consumable item called Angelic Crucibles," Blizzard said about this new season's core feature. "Once uncovered by Nephalem, these heavenly artifacts can be used to Sanctify any equippable Legendary item. Sanctifying an item reforges it to have perfect Ancient-level stats on all affixes while also preserving the item's Legendary Power. In addition, this process adds one of three new powers unique to each class."

Similar to the other seasonal changes, these Angelic Crucibles and the Sanctified Items they produce will be limited only to seasonal characters you create and can't be carried over to other characters once the season ends. Blizzard's got a full list of the different powers accessible via this new feature in the patch notes linked above. Those notes contain the full rundown of other interesting changes introduced in this next seasonal update like the fact that Adventure Mode will be unlocked by default for all players without requiring them to beat the game's campaign first.

Season 27 doesn't yet have a set start date, but we know Season 26 will end on August 21st, so expect the new season to come about not long after that.