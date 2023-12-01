Diablo 4 Reveals Full Breakdown for the Abattoir of Zir

Today, Diablo 4 developer Blizzard Entertainment finally dropped the full details for the upcoming Abattoir of Zir endgame dungeon. We've known this was coming for weeks now, but Blizzard has only given us hints about what we should expect when the dungeon drops next week. It will be one of the toughest tests players have faced since Diablo 4 launched on June 5. If you're able to meet the dungeon's challenges, you'll be rewarded in a major way. In fact, the new Glyph you earn will be something that greatly impacts your endgame build.

Once the Abattoir of Zir opens, players have 10 minutes to slay enough foes to bring out Zir's most trusted minions. Of course, you'll need to first be playing on World Tier IV before you can even open the doors. This is, after all, meant to be the hardest challenge players have faced yet. Plus, you'll need to complete every chapter in the Season Journey before you can fling the doors wide open. Once you've done all that, you'll be able to craft a Bloodforged Sigil at the Occultist which will "spawn the Visceral Channel in Ked Bardu" and open up the Abattoir.

Every time you successfully finish the dungeon, you'll unlock the next tier, giving you the option to craft an even more powerful Sigil. The first level of the Abattoir is equivalent to a level 100 Nightmare Dungeon. However, you can upgrade your Bloodforged Sigil up to level 25, meaning the Abattoir becomes much more difficult each time you finish it.

After finishing it the first time, you'll also unlock the Tears of Blood Glyph. Similar to Paragon Glyphs, you can upgrade the Tears of Blood to make it even more powerful, but it will require a massive amount of experience to do so. Thankfully, the depths of the Abattoir is a great place to rack up a ton of Paragon Glyph experience.

Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir Release Date

Answer the call for fresh blood 🩸😈



The Abattoir of Zir comes to #DiabloIV on 12/5.https://t.co/PfyYvxdGzx pic.twitter.com/k53u8I9RHa — Diablo (@Diablo) November 30, 2023

The Abattoir of Zir comes to Diablo 4 on December 5 as part of Patch 1.2.3. It will stick around for six weeks, meaning that it'll be available until January 23. During that window, Blizzard will also launch its first holiday event. Midwinter Blight starts on December 15 and runs until January 2. Plus, the new endgame mode called The Gauntlet should launch at some point in January, though Blizzard hasn't given players a firm release date just yet.

When the Abattoir ends, players will also be moving on to Season 3. Obviously, Blizzard is still holding back several details about the coming season, but we may get a teaser for it soon. After all, the team revealed the first look at Season 2 during Gamescom, and The Game Awards is happening next week. If Blizzard wants to make another splash, they might drop something alongside the event.