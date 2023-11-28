The Game Awards Players' Choice: Nominated Games and How to Vote

The Game Awards 2023 airs on December 7 at 6:30 PM CT. Geoff Keighley's annual celebration of the video game industry features all kinds of awards (and likely a heaping helping of new trailer reveals). The majority of those awards are largely decided by a panel of judges, though the audience does get a slight say in which games win. However, the Players' Voice award is a 100% fan vote that takes place over the course of three rounds. The Game Awards has started the voting with 30 nominees, and over the next week, players will whittle that list down to a single winner. Below, you'll find the full list of nominees and a quick rundown of how to cast your vote.

The Game Awards Players' Voice Round 1 Nominees

As mentioned, the first round of voting includes 30 nominees. Players can vote for their top 10 and then The Game Awards will whittle the list down. Voting for Round 1 lasts until November 29 at 6 PM PT. Here's a full list of the Round 1 nominees:

Alan Wake 2

Apex Legends

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Baldur's Gate 3

Counter-Strike 2

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

GTA Online

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Honkai: Star Rail

League of Legends

Lies of P

Marvels' Spider-Man 2

Minecraft

Mortal Kombat 1

No Man's Sky

Octopath Traveler 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Valorant

Warframe

This list will be updated as future rounds are announced.

How to Vote For the Players' Choice Award

Thankfully, voting for the awards isn't too complicated. Fans can simply head to The Game Awards' official site. There, you'll find the option to vote for the Players' Choice after logging in or creating an account. Of course, you'll need to come back for each round to vote for your favorites and help them win. Here's when each round happens so you'll know when to head back to the site and cast another ballot:

Round 1 : November 27 at 9 AM PT – November 29 at 6 PM PT

: November 27 at 9 AM PT – November 29 at 6 PM PT Round 2 (Top 10): November 30 at 9 AM PT – December 2 at 9 PM PT

November 30 at 9 AM PT – December 2 at 9 PM PT Round 3 (Top 5): December 4 at 9 AM PT – December 7 at 6 PM PT

The winner will then be announced live at The Game Awards on December 7. It's important to note that this award will not have an acceptance speech, largely because Keighley and his crew won't know who's winning until too close to the date to get all of the possible winners to the show on time.