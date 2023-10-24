Diablo 4 Players Have Made Major Breakthrough In Secret Cow Level Hunt

Since it launched earlier this year, Diablo 4 developers have insisted that there’s no Secret Cow Level to be found in Sanctuary. Of course, that’s done little to stymie fans from searching. In fact, the Not Finding A Cow Level Discord Server has been brimming with players trying to hunt down a Cow Level despite Blizzard saying it’s not there. After four months of searching, one player seems to have made a very important discovery that’s already kicked off a new frenzy of players trying to uncover the secrets Blizzard is hiding in Diablo 4.

For some background, Blizzard removed a Diablo 4 quest called “The Oxen Gods” back in July. Many fans assumed that because that quest was directly referenced by the developers it was related to the Cow Level. In fact, that quest removal was what really kicked the whole hunt into overdrive, but it was a player in the Discord who goes by Grampajoe who has seemingly unlocked the next step in the search.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Diablo 4 Secret Cow Level

The basics of how Grampajoe got this to work is by hunting down and killing 666 cows. Once you do that, you’ll earn one of three relics. Then, you need to wait several days before you can do the grind again to get the second and then third relic. As you can see in the video above, Grampajoe used all three relics at the Ox statues in Ked Bardu, which earned him a key for a location called the Forlorn Hovel. If you go to the Hovel and kill all of the cows found within, you’ll get a single stamina potion that grants you a five-minute buff.

For now, that’s where the hunt stops. Players haven’t been able to find out what to do next, but not for a lack of trying. Players on the Discord noted that the Cow King in Diablo 2‘s Secret Cow Level dropped eight stamina potions, so they attempted to farm eight from relics in Diablo 4 and drink them all at once. Unfortunately, that didn’t work, and thus far, none of the other methods have given players any new hints. That said, there are hundreds of players hard at work on the search right now, so it’s likely only a matter of time before we learn more about the Secret Cow Level.

Or maybe there really is no Secret Cow Level in Diablo 4. After all, it’s not like Blizzard has given any indication that it’s there. However, it’s hard to imagine that there’s this much smoke without some fire. It’s also possible that Blizzard is playing the long game right now and players will have to wait for future patches to unlock the final secret, but for now, players will just have to wait until someone uncovers the next step in the quest to find the Secret Cow Level.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.