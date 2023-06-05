Diablo 4 Already Has Two Expansions in Development

Diablo 4 hasn't even reached its formal launch date just yet but those at Blizzard Entertainment have already confirmed that two post-release expansions are already in the works. At the end of this past week, Diablo 4 finally went live in its early access form and has since been met with much praise from players. And while the base game is already quite expansive on its own, Blizzard is now said to be working on new content that will come to Diablo 4 much further down the road.

In a new conversation with the Kinda Funny Xcast, Diablo 4 boss Rod Fergusson broadly detailed the future plans that are in store for the game. Even though Diablo 4 properly launches this week, Fergusson said that the team at Blizzard has already had to focus on what comes next. To that end, there are plans at this moment internally for two expansions for Diablo 4 in addition to the game's second season. Fergusson didn't share any specifics about what this upcoming slate of content might look like, but to know that it's coming whatsoever is news to fans.

"We have to build things in parallel, Fergusson said. "Right now as I sit here we're about to launch the main game, we're finishing up season one, we're working on season two, we're working on expansion one, we're kicking off expansion two – all that's happening right now. We haven't even launched the game yet!"

In a general sense, it's not surprising at all to know that Diablo 4 would receive post-launch expansions as Blizzard has already made clear that it intends to support the title for years to come. Still, for those that wanted a bit more clarity about where Diablo 4 will be heading, it's good to know that two major expansions (and perhaps more) will arrive eventually.

Diablo 4 is set to formally release tomorrow on June 6 and will be available across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. If you'd like to play it ahead of that time, you can pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of the game to gain access right now.

Are you happy to hear that Blizzard already has DLC plans for Diablo 4 in the pipeline? And if you're someone that has already played the long-awaited game, how do you feel about it so far? Be sure to share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T The Gamer]