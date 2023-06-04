Diablo 4 Gets First Major Post-Release Update, Patch Notes Revealed

The first substantial post-launch update for Diablo 4 has been released by Blizzard Entertainment. At the end of this past week, the latest entry in the Diablo series finally went live across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. And while the game has already been incredibly well-received in its "early access" phase, Blizzard has now made a vast number of tweaks to the various classes that are seen in Diablo 4.

Available to download right now on all platforms, the latest Diablo 4 patch looks to overhaul many of the specific abilities that the game's classes have. These changes have impacted every class (Druid, Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, and Rogue) in Diablo 4 to some degree and surely won't be the only balance update that Blizzard pushes out in the near future. Beyond these alterations to classes, Blizzard has also rectified a number of bugs that players have found in Diablo 4 as well.

You can get a look at the full list of changes in the patch notes attached down below.

Barbarian

Skill Changes

Challenging Shout

Damage Reduction gained from Skill Ranks reduced from 4% to 2%

Legendary Aspect Changes

Bold Chieftain's Aspect

Cooldown reduction per Nearby enemy reduced from 2.7-5.4 seconds to 1.0-1.9 seconds.

Maximum Cooldown reduction from 12 to 6 seconds.

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind

Increased Critical Strike Chance per second reduced from 5-10% to 3-8%.

Maximum Critical Strike Chance bonus reduced from 20-40% to 9-24%.

Item Changes

Gohr's Devastating Grips

Explosion damage gained from Whirlwind reduced from 50-70% to 16-26%.

Damage against wreckable objects no longer increases explosion damage.

Explosion damage is only increased by the first 100 hits of Whirlwind.





Druid

Pulverize

Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 33% to 25%.

Lightning Storm

Damage increased from 32% to 40%.

Grizzly Rage

Damage bonus increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.

Class Specialization

Obsidian Slam

Kills required for bonus increased from 10 to 20.

Calm Before the Storm

Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 15% to 10%.

Passive Changes

Electric Shock

Damage bonus increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.

Legendary Aspect Changes

Shockwave Aspect

Damage reduced from 90-130% to 60-100%.

Crashstone Aspect

Critical Strike Damage reduced from 40-50% to 30-40%.

Lightning Dancer's Aspect

Flat damage increased from .5-.6 to .7-.8.

Necromancer

Skill Changes

Blood Lance

Damage increased from 67.5% to 80%.

Army of the Dead

Damage increased from 30% to 45%.

Cooldown reduced from 90 to 70 seconds.

Blood Wave

Damage increased from 90% to 120%.

Shadowblight

Damage increased from 20% to 22%.

Grim Harvest

Essence gained reduced from 3/6/9 to 2/4/6.

Serration

Critical Strike Chance reduced from .5/1/1.5% to .3/.6/.9%.

Death's Defense

Maximum Minion Life lost in a single damage instance reduced from 75/60/45% to 60/45/30%.

Raise Skeleton

Skeleton Warrior attack damage increased by 10%.

Golem

Golem attack damage increased by 10%.

Blood Golem

Blood Golem Life drain damage increased from 40% to 90%.

Blood Golem Life drain healing from enemies hit increased from 4% to 5%.

Iron Golem

Iron Golem slam damage increased from 25% to 175%.

Iron Golem shockwave damage increased from 30% to 40%.

Necromancer Paragon Board Changes

Hulking Monstrosity

Golem Life and damage bonus increased from 30% to 40% Life.

Cult Leader

Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

Rogue

Twisting Blades

Advanced Twisting Blades Cooldown reduction per enemy hit reduced from .25 to .1 seconds.

Advanced Twisting Blades maximum Cooldown reduction reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Rapid Fire

Damage increased from 24% to 30%.

Dark Shroud

Damage Reduction per shadow gained from Skill Ranks reduced from .8% to .4%.

Dash

Enhanced Dash Critical Strike Damage bonus from 20% to 15%.

Caltrops

Damage increased from 30% to 40%.

Passive Changes

Concussive

Critical Strike Chance reduced from 5/10/15% to 4/8/12%.

Legendary Affix Changes

Repeating

Sorcerer

Arc Lash

Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 30% to 14%.

Glinting Arc Lash Cooldown reduction reduced from .25 to .15 seconds.

Teleport

Shimmering Teleport's Damage Reduction duration reduced from 5 to 3 seconds.

Legendary Affix Changes

Aspect of Control

Bonus damage reduced from 30-40% to 25-35%.

General

Miscellaneous Class Changes

Druid Companions and Necromancer Minions

Maximum damage over time taken per damage instance reduced from 2% to 1% of maximum Life.

Paragon Board Changes

Rare Nodes

Player Attack Speed nodes reduced by 50%.

Glyphs

All Glyph Bonus scaling has been reduced by ~34%, except for the following:

Critical Strike Damage Glyphs' Bonus reduced by ~66%.

Vulnerable Glyphs' Bonus reduced by ~66%.

Glyphs' Bonus to Rare nodes reduced by ~50%.

Glyphs' Bonus to Magic nodes reduced by ~40%.

Glyphs' Bonus to Cold/Fire/Lightning/Non-Physical/Physical nodes reduced by ~62.5%.

Monster Changes

Significantly reduced the spawn rate of Treasure Goblins within PvP zones.

Bug Fixes