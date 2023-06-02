Diablo 4: How to Get a Mount

Diablo 4 has mounts for players to collect, a staple of MMOs like Blizzard's World of Warcraft but a feature that's never been in a Diablo game up until now. Because of that, this feature is not only new to Diablo newcomers but is also new to those returning from Diablo 3 or another game even if you're familiar with the concept of an in-game mount. Whether you knew of the mounts in Diablo 4 already or not is one thing, but actually getting to the point where you can use a mount and figuring out where to get yours is another.

Fortunately, the process of getting a mount in Diablo 4 is pretty straightforward. That info and more on how to get new mounts can be found below. While you're working on getting your mount, be sure to catch up on everything you need to know about early access, the full release, and our thoughts on the game, too.

How to Get a Mount in Diablo 4

Your first major destination in Diablo 4 is Kyovashad, and that's also where you'll first hear about the mounts if you didn't know they were a thing in this Diablo game. At a point during the prologue in Kyovashad, you'll have to find Lorath there who's getting ready to head off on his own horse. There's a stable master you can talk to next to him which is right where you want to be to get a mount, but you can't get one just yet.

When talking to the stable master, you'll notice a prompt at the bottom of the menu saying "Progress the campaign and complete Mount: Donan's Favor to gain access to mounts." Mounts are sometimes gated in this way to prevent players from blowing through the beginning of the game before they're ready to go off on their own, and that's what seems to be the case here.

You'll be able to finish this quest in Act 4 once you've met Donan who'll have you go back to this very same stable master. You'll then be able to buy a mount for 20,000 gold, though saving up that much shouldn't be an issue by the time you've made it that far into the game.

How to Get Different Mounts in Diablo 4

The starting options for Diablo 4's mounts are all well and good, but what if you want something fancier? Some other mounts can be earned via quests in Diablo 4, but the quicker and costlier way to get a mount is to pay for it.

If you head to the in-game shop in Diablo 4 and scroll down to the bottom, you'll see a section for mounts. Only one mount bundle is listed there right now: the Three-Fold Nightmare, a mount set that costs 1,500 Platinum.

Platinum is Diablo 4's premium currency, and getting enough to buy that mount set will run you around $15. Quite inconveniently, there's not an option to just buy 1,500 Platinum, so you'll have to buy 500 for $4.99 and then buy 1,000 more for $9.99. That'll get you the Triune Charger mount, the Faithless Cage mount armor, the Message of the Triune mount trophy, and the Unholy Grail mount trophy.

If you head to the "Add Ons" tab in the store, there's a different mount for purchase called the Liath Icehowl. It comes with some other items, namely 800 Platinum, for $6.99 which is honestly not a bad deal if you're going to shell out money somewhere.

Other ways to get mounts include preordering the game to get the Light-Bearer Mount and getting the Deluxe Edition which includes the Temptation Mount. The Amalgam of Rage mount from World of Warcraft is also available in every version of the game.

Diablo 4 Mount Armors and Mount Trophies

In the store, in special editions of the game, and in pre-release campaigns like the one asking players to defeat Ashava, you've probably seen talks of mount armors and mount trophies. They're exactly what they sound like – armors cover your mounts and effectively act as skins you buy for them while trophies dangle off the back of your mount to show off achievements or, in most cases, look cool.

These things are purely cosmetic and aesthetic choices. Mount armor won't give you or your horse any more protection than not having the armor on, and trophies are just there to show off. They can be purchased in the store, but you should get some naturally in-game, too.