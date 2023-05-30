Diablo 4: Preload and Early Access Start Times Revealed

After years of waiting, the release of Diablo 4 is just days away. Reviews for the game found their way online Tuesday morning pushing hype for the game to an all-time as it's already one of Blizzard's best-reviewed projects in recent memory. Now, the dev team is letting players get an early start on the action. Even ahead of early access, Blizzard is allowing players to download the game prior to when servers are turned on later this week.

So the question begs to be asked...

When does Diablo 4 preloading begin?

Most people should be able to download their copy of Diablo 4 at some point during the night of Tuesday, May 30th. The process begins on the United States West Coast beginning at 4:00 p.m. Pacific time. In the Eastern part of the country, that means preload will begin at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

Internationally, preload for the United Kingdom begins at 12:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, May 31st, 1:00 a.m. local time in Europe, 7:00 a.m. local time in Asia, and 9:00 a.m. local time in Australia.

How do you preload Diablo 4?

Preloading Diablo 4 is a virtually painless process. If you're playing the game on PC, you'll simply open the Battle.net app and download Diablo 4 as if it were any other game available through the service.

If you'll be playing the game on PlayStation or Xbox, the process is similar. Search for "Diablo 4" in the respective game store and you'll be able to download it once the preload time has come to your region.

When does Diablo 4 early access start?

While the game isn't set for release until June 6th, those who pre-ordered certain packages of Diablo 4 will be able to access the game up to four days early. Those who ordered the Diablo 4 Deluxe and Ultimate levels will be able to begin playing the full version of the game beginning Thursday, June 1st.

Servers will be turned on at the following times in each respective region

Pacific Daylight Time: 4 p.m. on June 1st

Eastern Daylight Time: 7 p.m. on June 1st

British Summer Time: 12 a.m. on June 2nd

Central European Summer Time: 1 a.m on June 2nd

China Standard Time: 7 a.m. on June 2nd

Korea Standard Time: 8 a.m. on June 2nd

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 9 a.m. on June 2nd

New Zealand Standard Time: 11 a.m. on June 2nd

Diablo 4 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms with early access beginning the evening of Thursday, June 1st for those who pre-ordered the Deluxe and Ultimate packages of the game. Those who haven't pre-ordered, or pre-ordered the basic package will be able to begin playing the game on June 6th.