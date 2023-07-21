Diablo 4 Team Promises Sorcerer Buffs, Lower Respec Costs in Patch 1.1.1

Diablo 4's Season of the Malignant is live as of Thursday, and between that and the big 1.1.0 update that preceded it, players have had ample opportunities to vocalize their frustrations with the game's first season of content. Nerfs to the sorcerer which is generally regarded as the game's weakest class as well as reduced XP gains in some instances and lower damage for many builds were just some of the plentiful complaints directed at the season and its update. Blizzard addressed many of those annoyances this week in a campfire chat livestream that followed the controversy with Blizzard laying out plans to resolve some of those issues in Patch 1.1.1.

The full chat can be seen and heard below, but for those who didn't watch it before or can't be bothered to sit through the discussion, know that buffs for the Sorcerer and the Barbarian are on the way. The Barbarian has not been in nearly as bad a spot as the Sorcerer has been and has generally been regarded as one of the stronger classes throughout the game's short lifespan, but because of that, it's been targeted with more than one nerf over the course of several updates. The 1.1.0 update included a couple of buffs for different skills and Aspects related to the Barbarian class, but those players and Sorcerer mains can look forward to more soon.

For those who are considering a new build for your class given the upheaval that saw players scrambling to retain or get back some of their damage lost from Vulnerable and critical hit nerfs, you'll soon be able to change up your build for a much cheaper price. Joe Shely, the game director on Diablo 4, said during the stream that the team is currently planning on bringing down the costs of respecs by about 40%, so you'll have a bit more room to play around with your builds without spending a fortune to respec each time.

And for players who are still pushing to level 100 but are feeling their resolve wavering due to the grind it takes to get there, Blizzard said it's planning on making the leveling process from 50 to 100 easier. That'll happen through adjusted experience allocations, though exact details on what that'll look like and how much faster it'll be haven't been given yet.

The Diablo 4 team said it'll have another chat coming next Friday to talk more about 1.1.1., so be sure to tune in then to see more on what Blizzard has planned.