Diablo 4 Players Face Long Queue Times After Season 1 Complaints
Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant sees rough start thanks to long wait times.
Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant began today, but a lot of players are feeling frustration, as queue times have made it difficult to impossible to play. It's not surprising that there would be a lot of interest at the start of a new season, but the fact that this is happening on a weekday is still unexpected. Social media has been inundated with players sharing their frustration with the situation, and Blizzard has yet to offer any kind of statement about the issue. Hopefully, things will start to get better as the day goes on!
Of course, some fans couldn't help pointing out that these long queue times come after a lot of players shared their frustrations with Diablo 4 earlier in the week. The most recent patch for the game made a number of unwelcome nerfs, leading to huge frustration with the community. While this doesn't negate those critiques, it's clear that this week's changes haven't stopped players from sticking with Diablo 4. Otherwise, it probably wouldn't be so difficult to get into the game!
Apparent players stuck with the game!
Why am I in a queue, according to twitter no ones playing @Diablo after that patch?! pic.twitter.com/uR88Ft6qV2— Ran (@Ransackt_) July 20, 2023
Guess people got over those nerfs.
Lmao, so many people are mad at the latest Diablo IV patch and said the game is dead and they are uninstalling, yet so many people wanna jump in, that there is an actual queue now.— Tim (@ShatroGames) July 20, 2023
Pretty surprising for a weekday, honestly...
Trying to login to Diablo 4 and there's a queue on Thursday. Don't you people have jobs?— My Waifu Disagrees🇺🇦 (@ByIncel) July 20, 2023
...but some were planning to play on lunch break.
Diablo 4 season 1 stuck in queue for my lunch break I guess— Ben was unbanned lol lmao 👁💜 🚀 🦝 (@BeninBiloxi) July 20, 2023
Super super cool
Cool cool cool cool cool
Fans are clearly frustrated.
I love waiting for queue @Diablo— c (@whxs_caedon) July 20, 2023
It seems the situation has gotten worse since launch.
This Diablo IV queue is worse than when the game launched.— Raven (@ravennoises) July 20, 2023
It's basically the Line Ride from South Park.
Diablo Queue Simulator is live! Come vibe!— stylson (@stylson) July 20, 2023
Seems like they know.
@Diablo You guys know we're running into invisible walls, long loading screens and yes you know about the queues?— Seniae (@Seniae1972) July 20, 2023