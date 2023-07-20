Diablo 4 Players Face Long Queue Times After Season 1 Complaints

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant began today, but a lot of players are feeling frustration, as queue times have made it difficult to impossible to play. It's not surprising that there would be a lot of interest at the start of a new season, but the fact that this is happening on a weekday is still unexpected. Social media has been inundated with players sharing their frustration with the situation, and Blizzard has yet to offer any kind of statement about the issue. Hopefully, things will start to get better as the day goes on!

Of course, some fans couldn't help pointing out that these long queue times come after a lot of players shared their frustrations with Diablo 4 earlier in the week. The most recent patch for the game made a number of unwelcome nerfs, leading to huge frustration with the community. While this doesn't negate those critiques, it's clear that this week's changes haven't stopped players from sticking with Diablo 4. Otherwise, it probably wouldn't be so difficult to get into the game!

