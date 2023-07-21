Asmongold Threatens to Quit Diablo 4 After Seeing Season 1 Patch Notes

Diablo 4 launched to widespread acclaim, but the game's Season 1 update has been a source of contention for a lot of players. When the patch notes released, there was significant backlash from the game's community, as many took issue with several of the nerfs that were made. Asmongold has also found himself in that camp, calling the update "the biggest downgrade Diablo 4 has ever seen." The streamer took it even further, threatening to quit the game over the changes that Blizzard has made.

Readers can see Asmongold's feelings about the Diablo 4 changes in the video below.

At the start of the stream, Asmongold summarized the patch notes for Season 1, stating that "everything is worse" and "everything is harder." Throughout Asmongold's stream, he showcased several changes that he objected to from Season 1, while also highlighting comments from other players that also feel compelled to drop the game. While Asmongold was mostly negative towards the patch notes, he did agree with the change to Vulnerable Damage, calling it "a good decision." However, that was one of the few nice things that he had to say regarding "the worst patch in history."

While the game's community seems to largely despise the changes that Blizzard has made, you probably wouldn't know it if you tried to play Diablo 4 today; the launch of Season 1 has seen so much interest that queues have made it incredibly difficult to get in! Of course, not everyone is plugged into every change that gets made ahead of time, and it's possible that some players aren't yet aware of what happened. At the very least, it seems that quite a few players are at least willing to give the new season a chance.

It will be interesting to see how things play out over the coming weeks. Blizzard has already stated that the developers will be having a "Campfire Chat" to talk about the update and its aims. Perhaps they'll be able to win over some of the players that are frustrated!

Do you think these changes are that bad? What do you think of the new season? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!