Diablo 4 May Bring Back Fan-Favorite Diablo 3 Feature

Diablo 4 released last month via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X to critical acclaim and big sales. It's easily one of the biggest releases of the year, which is no surprise considering how popular the Diablo series is in general. When Diablo 3 released back in 2012, it was also one of the biggest releases of its year. And there's some aspects of Diablo 3 that fans yearn to see in Diablo 4. The latest installment is a great installment, and arguably better than Diablo 3, but there's also some things it could borrow from its predecessor. For example, many fans want to see Diablo 3's Rebirth feature in Diablo 4, or at least something to similar it.

Responding to this very inquiry, Global Community Development Director on the game, Adam Fletcher, acknowledged the obvious, which is that Rebirth is not in Diablo 4, but what Fletcher specifically says in the process is interesting. He says "Rebirth isn't a feature in Diablo 4 yet." Whether it's intentional or not, the use of yet implies this will inevitably change. Adding to this, Fletcher notes the team has heard this feedback "a bunch," which is another sign it's not a matter of if it will be added, but when.

For now, take this speculation with a grain of salt. While it's reasonable to expect the feature to be added at some point that some point could be a ways off. And right now, there's also no concrete commitment to adding it, just some vague implications.

Diablo 4 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Right now, there's no way to play the game via a subscription service like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, which means if you want to play the Blizzard game you will need to buy it outright. According to our review of action-RPG though, it's worth the $70 admission.

"In a sense, Diablo 4 is perfect for both franchise mainstays and newcomers alike," reads a snippet from our review of Diablo 4. "The lore of Sanctuary expands drastically while the game, story and all, is large enough to keep new players busy. The game is built to allow the developers to scale it with ease with battle passes and seasons for a new generation, but it's nowhere close to being empty. In that sense, it almost feels if the Diablo team packed as much in it as possible into it at the beginning to avoid the feeling of other comparable live service games. Nevertheless, the entire package may end up as the franchise's most exciting piece given it has a little something for everyone."