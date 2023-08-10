Diablo 4 Player Discovers Another Way to Tell if the Butcher Is Nearby

One of the biggest threats to your survival in the early stages of Diablo 4 is the Butcher. This classic villain has made his return, but tracking him down isn't as easy as you might assume. In fact, the only way to find the Butcher is to wait for him to find you because he randomly appears in dungeons and will wipe the floor with you if you're not ready. Knowing when he's coming can be a bit of a guessing game, but one Diablo 4 player has found a new trick that will help you know if the Butcher has joined you in a dungeon.

In a YouTube video uploaded recently, user GoinPostle2 made a quick, 1-minute video showcasing their discovery. Essentially, if you pay close attention to the music, you can actually tell exactly when the Butcher is about to pop out. In the video, GoinPostle shows that the music ramps up in intensity as you get closer to the Butcher. If you notice it and walk away, the music will go back down to its usual levels. Because this ramp sounds like it's happening randomly (after all, there's nothing onscreen telling you to be wary), you know that the Butcher is lying in wait.

Of course, this doesn't make it any easier to find the Butcher since his appearance is still random, but knowing the music cue trick means you'll never be surprised by him when you open a door. This is huge for Hardcore players looking to avoid the menace early in their playthroughs until they're ready to deal with him. It's also helpful in general to anyone who doesn't want to become his latest bit of fresh meat.

The Butcher isn't the only scary monster waiting for you in Diablo 4. Recently, developer Blizzard Entertainment dropped the first season, and anyone hopping into the Season of the Malignant will find plenty of baddies to fight as they search for Malignant Hearts. And the good news for classes like the Barbarian and Sorcerer is that Blizzard buffed them during the most recent patch, making them much more powerful adversaries after they were hit with nerfs when the season began.