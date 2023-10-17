Diablo 4 Season 2 Delayed

Diablo 4 Season 2 was set to start today at noon CT. The season is bringing a brand-new storyline, tons of new pieces of gear, and a host of new bug fixes to Diablo 4. However, it was announced just a bit ago that the second season of Blizzard's hit game has been delayed for at least a few hours. The developers didn't give any specifics of what the issues are or exactly how long the delay will be, but it did say that they would be delaying the season's start by "a few hours" to iron out the issues.

In the official tweet, Blizzard simply says that it has "encountered some complications." That's obviously not very specific and doesn't help give us any real idea of how long it might take to fix things. That said, if it really is "only a few hours," Diablo 4 players might be able to hop into the game later this afternoon. Of course, development is always tricky, and it could take longer before the servers are open for the Season of Blood. It's unlikely that players will have to wait until much longer than this evening given the initial tweet, but without further confirmation from Blizzard, it's tough to predict exactly when things will go live. Either way, players trying to log in and play now should expect to wait until at least around 3 PM CT unless the process is speedier than Blizzard expects.

What's In Diablo 4 Season 2?

As mentioned, Season 2 is bringing a ton of new stuff into Diablo 4. The new quest line sees players being bitten by a vampire, gaining new powers in the process. The journey to rid the world of the new evil should take most players several hours, providing a fun new story in the world of Sanctuary. Plus, the team has done a revamp of endgame activities, with World Bosses and Legion Events being tuned to happen more frequently. This means it'll be easier for players to fit them into their busy schedules.

On top of that, there are several new endgame bosses who now have their own loot pools. This should make targeted loot hunting much easier than it was at launch. In addition, the team has tweaked drop rates and experience gains to make everything happen slightly faster than it did previously. This is great because there are six new Uniques in Season 2, though you'll need to be on World Tier IV to earn them. Of course, the patch is full of new bug fixes and updates, including some important changes to your stash. The big thing to note here is that Gems will no longer take up stash space, freeing you up to hoard some more of your favorite items for alt characters.

Diablo 4 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Season 2 should be launching later today, likely sometime after 3 PM CT.