Diablo 4 Season 3 Start Date, Expectations, and More

Diablo 4's second season is wrapping up very soon, which means that developer Blizzard Entertainment will need to start giving fans information about Season 3. Because of the holiday break, the developers haven't given fans the usual hype cycle they've gotten used to during the first two seasons. However, it sounds like that's all about to change as Blizzard has not only updated the Diablo 4 in-game timer to reveal exactly when Season 3 is coming but has been hinting on social media that a Campfire Chat is forthcoming. That said, even before the team makes the official announcement, we already know several things about what's coming, thanks to last year's Blizzcon.

Diablo 4 Season 3 Release Date

Unimaginable arcane power stirs...



A new season looms, learn more on January 16th. pic.twitter.com/WXQAjcMCNk — Diablo (@Diablo) January 11, 2024

As mentioned above, Blizzard updated the in-game counter in Diablo 4 to confirm Season 3 will start on January 23. Of course, fans expected that to be the case because Season 2 is set to end that same day, but this confirmation lets fans know that Blizzard won't be having any downtime between seasons.

To some, that's going to be disappointing news. Many fans were hoping Blizzard would start to use some kind of Public Test Realm to ensure that new seasons launch without a hitch after the last two had issues on opening day. This seems to confirm that the team won't be taking that strategy, which makes sense. The developers likely would have let players know well ahead of time if the new season wasn't going to start off after the current one ended, so they weren't left waiting with nothing to do.

What's Coming With Diablo 4 Season 3?

At this point, we don't know the exact specifics about what's included in Season 3, but Blizzard did give us a few hints during BlizzCon last November. Most notably, Season 3 is going to introduce a new endgame activity called The Gauntlet which will function similarly to Challenge Rifts from Diablo 3. Players will race through the same seed dungeon to compete on leaderboards.

The big difference between The Gauntlet and Challenge Rifts is that the former will let you use your own character in the dungeon. Because everyone isn't using the same predetermined character, there will be separate leaderboards for every class, as well as different ones for solo players and groups. We should learn more about The Gauntlet and the rest of Season 3 soon.

Diablo 4 Season Campfire Chat

Your questions will be answered.



Tune in to the Developer Update stream at 9am PT on January 18th.



😈 New Season Details

🔥 New Gameplay Features

⚔️ QoL Updates



More details here: https://t.co/bxssI1tSxr pic.twitter.com/9terOCRbnD — Diablo (@Diablo) January 11, 2024

Fortunately, Blizzard revealed earlier today exactly when we'll be hearing more about Season 3 in Diablo 4. The next Developer Update livestream is coming on January 18 at 9 AM PT. That will be our big deep dive into everything that's coming, but it's also worth noting that the team is going to reveal some details on January 16. That will likely be a quick overview, so if you're looking to get into the meat and potatoes of the update, you'll have to wait until January 18.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Season 3 starts on January 23.