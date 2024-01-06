Diablo 3 Season 30 Making Fan-Favorite Features Permanent "by Popular Demand"

Despite the release of Diablo 4 last year, the beloved Diablo 3 is still getting more content, though it wouldn't exactly be fair to call it that content "new." Blizzard's outlined previously plans to cycle through content from past seasons in Diablo 3 after Season 30, and Season 30 is exactly what's coming up soon. That doesn't mean that Diablo 3 is going anywhere anytime soon, however, and on the contrary, it means that the next season will be adding some fan-favorite features seen in previous seasons. Better than that, Blizzard is making those features permanent this time around.

Those two features in question come from Season 28: Rites of Sanctuary and Season 29: Visions of Enmity. For the former, players will see the Altar of Rites return, a feature which was implemented early last year to prep players for a similar feature that was present in Diablo 4. From Visions of Enmity we'll see the return of the feature of the very same name with Visions of Enmity serving as "pocket dimensions accessed by stepping through Diabolical Fissures."

Hit Diablo 3 Features Return in Season 30

Blizzard talked about the new (or returning in this case) features coming to Diablo 3 in Season 30 in a post shared this week within the Blizzard forums. The news of the upcoming season came a bit earlier than expected seeing how players typically have a longer time between a seasonal announcement and its start, but perhaps things moved quicker this time because it's old content coming back and may not need as long a time to be tested.

Regardless of the reasoning, these two popular features from the past two seasons are coming back soon.

"Back by popular demand, the Rites of Sanctuary and Visions of Enmity Season themes have become a permanent fixture of Diablo III," Blizzard said. "While we are extremely excited to make these features always available, to ensure your time slaying demons remains balanced, we had to make some adjustments to the bonuses provided by the Altar of Rites."

But because this Altar of Rites feature is being reimplemented permanently alongside whatever else is to come this season and in ones afterwards, the effects gained from using it are being adjusted with the patch notes below outlining what's new:

Diablo 3 Altar of Rites Changes

Force

Decreased damage to +100 from +200.

Shadow

Decreased Missile Damage Reduction to 5% from 25%.

Exodus

Decreased Movement Speed (Uncapped) to +10% from +25%.

Command

Increased damage against Elites reduced to 5% from 15%.

Tenacity

Increased damage reduced to 5% from 20%.

Reverence

Reduces damage taken from Elites by 5%, previously 25%.

Numb

25% Decreased Melee Damage Reduction to 5% from 25%.

Nature

Highest elemental skill damage bonus increased by 5%, previously 10%.

Prowess

Increased damage against Elites reduced to 5% from 20%.

Roar

Damage done to Bosses increased to 5% from 50%.

Elegance

Chance to Dodge increased by 5%, previously 15%.

Malice

Decreased to +5% Damage from +30% Damage.

Father

Power pylon has been removed from random Shrine effect.

Mother