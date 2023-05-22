Diablo 4 Story Trailer Previews the Upcoming War Against Lillith

Diablo 4 is just a few short weeks away. The next game in Blizzard's long-running franchise will take players back to the gates of Hell on June 6, but this time things look to be a little different. In the three games before this, Diablo himself has been the main villain. It's possible Blizzard could swerve players with a surprising twist, but for now, it looks like Lillith, the daughter of Diablo's brother Mephisto will be taking center stage as the main antagonist. Before Diablo 4, we've only seen glimpses of her unless you were digging deep into the lore and supplemental novels. Today, Blizzard has dropped a brand-new story trailer for Diablo 4, and it contains several juicy details that will be integral to the plot.

The trailer is only about two minutes long, but Blizzard packs quite a bit in there. One of Lillith's main storylines before the game is that she was in love with an archangel known as Inarius. Their union eventually led to the creation of the Nephalem, which is the race of the player character in Diablo 3. The two also created Sanctuary, the land where the entire series is set, and that's why you'll hear Lillith refer to the people of Sanctuary as "her children."

Liillith wanted to use Sanctuary to build an army of her own but was ultimately unsuccessful. Early in the trailer, we can see her trying to sway the people to her side as she readies for battle against the armies of heaven and Hell. We also get a glimpse of what looks like Inarius marching an army toward Hell, which has been weakened since the events of Diablo 3. What's interesting here is that Lillith has turned against the armies of Hell at various times. The implication from the trailer seems to be that she is back among them, potentially leading them after taking control in the power vacuum left over from Diablo's demise in the previous game.

Either way, it's clear that this conflict between Lillith and Inarius will be the central plot point of Diablo 4. Given their importance to the Diablo 3 plot, it makes a lot of sense to put them front and center for the next game. That said, it will be worth watching to see if Blizzard somehow ropes Diablo and the other Prime Evils back into the story. After all, is it really a Diablo game without the big man himself? We'll find out when Diablo 4 comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on June 6.