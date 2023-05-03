Diablo 4 Has an Option to Skip the Whole Campaign

When Diablo IV releases, players will have an option that allows them to skip over the entire campaign. A button for the feature could be seen in a new video released by Blizzard, and was first noticed by Twitter user @DatModz. Members of the Diablo IV development team then chimed in to confirm that the feature will be available, but it will also require that players complete the campaign once before it gets unlocked. After that, players will be able to skip the campaign for subsequent characters "at creation or any time after," according to lead quest designer Don Adams.

Players that skip the campaign right from the start will see that character at "Level 1 with the story quests completed, a predetermined set of Waypoints unlocked, and access to mounts and Whispers of the Dead." Players will have to determine for themselves if skipping the campaign is worth the trade-off in lost XP, but Adams says that "ultimately we determined that access to all of the side content + Whispers of the Dead will be enough to level efficiently."

Global community development director Adam Fletcher also confirmed that this will not be a paid feature, as has been the case for games like Destiny 2. It truly is unlocked for anyone to use after the first time the campaign has been cleared, and players will have the ability to play up to whatever part in the campaign they wish before they choose the option.

At the end of the day, players will have to decide for themselves when and if they decide to skip the campaign, but it definitely seems like a welcome quality-of-life option! A lot of players reacted positively to the announcement, and how it will end up saving them time. With the game set to release on June 6th, buzz surrounding Diablo IV seems to be quite positive, and improving by the day. With the game's open beta "server slam" set to take place on May 12th, it will be interesting to see if that positive buzz continues!

