Diablo 4 Players Divided Over "Absurd" Ashava Boss Fight

The Diablo 4 beta experience is back on this weekend with the start of the new Server Slam event which means that the game's first world boss, Ashava, has returned as well. Players can once again team up with friends or randoms to take on the boss in exchange for a reward which'll only be earned through this beta, and seeing how Ashava only spawns at certain times in Diablo 4 and therefore isn't accessible simply whenever you feel like taking on the boss, players who want to earn the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy already have their work cut out for them.

So, now that Ashava has come and gone once already during the Server Slam open beta, how are players feeling about the boss this time around? It depends on who you ask. If you take a quick look at social media, you'll see that players are concerned (or in some cases, annoyed) that the boss is overtuned and is too difficult for many players to manage. Stories of players having full groups of combatants and only managing to tickle Ashava after lengthy fights are not uncommon at all right now.

No level cap to do Ashava fight?

Laid down some serious damage w/ no deaths, but was punished by many other players with their characters levels ranging from 14 all the way down to 8. Couple high teens and 2 level 20s. Ouch. — Stoutimous (@Stoutimous) May 13, 2023

"World Boss too tough for characters capped at 20. Needs to be adjusted," one player said in response to the Diablo 4 account's tweet about Ashava's return. "Just tried and the 20 people that showed on my server only managed to get it down to 2/3 HP."

Some called the difficulty of the boss "absurd" and asked for the timer to be removed. For others, however, this isn't an Ashava problem but is instead a situation where players lack either gear or levels.

"See a lot of people saying that they only got the health down 2/3. Cleared it with my lvl 20 Sorceress, only one Legendary item," another player said. "Not sure what the others were using, but it's definitely doable. Make sure you are also on WT1, I switched right before for this. Should be easier."

I do recommend most people attempt World Tier 1 especially with these early scheduled Ashava kills. You will still get the Mount Trophy Reward with this kill. — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) May 13, 2023

For what it's worth, the player suggesting to try this boss on World Tier I as opposed to Veteran or something else seems to have the right idea. Adam Fletcher, the global community manager for Diablo, tweeted out this weekend that he'd already beaten Ashava and did recommend players give the boss ago on World Tier I first. Doing so will still net you the Mount Trophy if you're just worried about getting your reward.

The full schedule for Ashava's spawns can be seen here so you can prep for the next fight if you couldn't manage the boss the first time around.