Diablo 4 Won't Have Much-Needed Feature Until After Launch

Diablo 4 will not have a much-needed feature when it releases this June. Word of the missing feature not coming until some undetermined point after the game's launch comes the way of Rod Fergusson, a developer on the game. Since Diablo fans got their hands on the game via its limited-time beta, Blizzard has been bombared about what will and won't be included in the game when it's release on June 6. To this end, players have wondered if there was going to be an armory to save loadouts. And there is, but not until sometme after launch, according to Fergusson.

As one fan pointed out over on Twitter, having a place to save loadouts would be great so players can switch between dfferent builds and gear with much more ease. In the beta, every change has to be done manually, every time. And this is going to be the case when the game releases as well.

Why this feature won't be in the game at launch, Fergusson doesn't say. Nor does he say how long it will take after the game releases. It could be days, weeks, months, or even longer. The lack of a specific window suggests it won't be immediately after release.

Diablo 4 is set to release worldwide on June 6, 2023 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game being available via Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, meaning the only way to play it at launch witll be by purchasing it the ol' fashioned way.

"Diablo 4 is the ultimate action RPG experience with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish dungeons, and legendary loot," reads an official and brief pitch of the game. "Embark on the campaign solo or with friends, through beautifully dark settings, or explore a shared world where players can meet in towns to trade, team up to battle world bosses, or descend into PVP zones to test their skills against other players."