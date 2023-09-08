Diablo 4 Update Buffs Seasonal XP Bonus, Patch Notes Revealed

Diablo 4's latest update is here, and it gives players' Seasonal characters a nice buff to look forward to if they're prone to using the Urn of Aggression Seasonal Blessing. The Urn of Aggression -- typically called the Urn of Experience by players because of its effects -- currently grants players a bonus of 8% extra experience earned, or at least it did until Friday's update was released. Now, the effects of the Urn of Aggression have increased to a whopping 20% bonus which has solidified it as one of the better Seasonal Blessings players can take advantage of during the Season of the Malignant.

The update itself is rather small in terms of what it actually does aside from the Seasonal Blessing buff, but that buff alone is enough for Seasonal characters to celebrate. The developers provided some brief context for the change, too, to better explain why the already popular Urn of Aggression has now been made even better.

"We increased the total experience bonus of Urn of Aggression to make the Season Blessing more impactful and to help players seeking Level 100 get there a little faster."

The update itself should be out now across all platforms for players to take advantage of the change. The patch notes in question can be found in full below:

Diablo 4 Patch Notes for September 8th

Gameplay Updates

The total experience bonus from the Urn of Aggression season blessing has been increased from 8% to 20%.

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the screen reader didn't read enemy names.

Quests and Events

Fixed an issue where the Lorath's Polearm and Strange Amulet items from the Missing Pieces quest couldn't be picked up after dropping them and re-entering town while mounted.

Fixed an issue where progression for the Remembering the Goose quest could be blocked if the player teleported using the Town Portal or exited the game immediately after placing Tavish's dagger.

Fixed an issue where progression for the Poisoned Hearts quest could be blocked if the player left the area in the middle of Aneta's dialogue with Vera.

Fixed an issue where the Retching Mass event did not reward Gold upon completion.

Miscellaneous