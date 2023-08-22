Diablo 4 Season 2 Announces the Season of Blood, Introduces Vampire Hunter Companion

Gamescom's Opening Night Live was filled with extended looks at upcoming games and a few new announcements. Surprisingly, one of the teams that popped up on stage was Blizzard Entertainment, who took some time to announce the second season of Diablo 4. Of course, the first season, called the Season of Malignant, just launched earlier this month, but Blizzard obviously wants to keep fans enticed so they'll stick around for the long haul. The Season of Blood introduces a new group of vampires to Diablo 4, and it will hit the servers on October 17.

Because this was just the announcement of the Season of Blood, we didn't learn too many specifics, but the teaser trailer did reveal some important info for the next Diablo 4 season. Similar to the Season of the Malignant, players will have a brand-new questline to work their way through, while also having access to "new vampiric powers." Again, Blizzard is currently keeping the details of what those powers will be very close to its chest, but it's safe to assume that they'll be game-changing.

Season of Blood is coming to #DiabloIV.



Join the hunt, October 17th 🩸 pic.twitter.com/m52KPZlGQr — Diablo (@Diablo) August 22, 2023

Beyond that, the teaser also revealed that the Season of Blood will introduce five new endgame bosses. Most likely, these will be vampire-like characters that you have to hunt down during the quest. To that end, you can probably expect these monsters to have blood-based attacks complete with a ton of lifesteal. That said, Blizzard could definitely have some surprises up its sleeve. With the team still in the thick of the first season, it seems likely that we won't hear much more about the Season of Blood until later in September. That would give Blizzard plenty of time to start wrapping up the Malignant and getting players prepped for Season 2.

Diablo 4 is currently available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Season of the Malignant is running through October 17, giving you plenty of time to earn everything in the battle pass. At that point, everything will turn over to the Season of Blood, forcing you to start up a new character from scratch to earn everything again.