‘Diablo III’ Season 16 Is Now Live, ‘The Season of Grandeur’ Details Revealed

A new season has arrived for Diablo III players thanks to a recent patch that just went live and unlike previous seasons that players have experienced, the Season of Grandeur aims to do things a little differently this time around.

“Season 16 brings a brand-new buff to the mix to change up the way you play,” Blizzard tells us about the latest festivities to arrive for Diablo III players. “For the duration of Season 16, all Seasonal players will benefit from the legendary power of the Ring of Royal Grandeur. This means you do not need to farm or equip the item to benefit from its ability! Bear in mind that this buff does not stack with additional Rings of Royal Grandeur, whether they be equipped directly to your character or via the Jewelry slot in Kanai’s Cube.”

But not everything is different, there will still be incredible cosmetic rewards to earn, including “the Helm and Shoulder slots of the exclusive Conqueror Set, a brand-new series of portrait frames themed around the clarion call of adventure will be available. For the our most devoted cosmetic collectors, we have a pair of wings fit for a monarch. The Wings of Lempo draw inspiration from some of the noblest creatures in Sanctuary.”

For those that have participated in previous seasons, the Seasonal Conquest is also back, including speed challenges that tasks players with defeating the below bosses at level 70 and Torment X all under 20 minutes:

The Skeleton King

The Butcher

Zoltun Kulle

Ghom

Cydaea

Rakanoth

Diablo

Adria

Queen Araneae

Maghda

Belial

Siegebreaker Assault Beast

Azmodan

Izual

Urzael

Malthael

As far as Haedrig’s Gift goes, it all depends on the player’s class. To collect the full Class Set, players will have to open all three of the sets for the same character:

Barbarian – Immortal King’s Call

Crusader – Seeker of the Light

Demon Hunter – Natalya’s Vengeance

Monk – Uliana’s Stratagem

Necromancer – Trag’Oul’s Avatar

Witch Doctor – Spirit of Arachyr

Wizard – Vyr’s Amazing Arcana

In addition to the new season and new incentives to play, a few key Quality of Life changes have also been implemented. For those curious about what’s different within the popular Blizzard game, you can check out the full patch notes right here.