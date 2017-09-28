Diesel Has Launched An Official ‘Street Fighter V’ Sneaker Collection

Street Fighter turns 30 this year, and Diesel is getting in on the celebration by partnering with Capcom on a limited edition sneaker collection inspired by Street Fighter V.

The Diesel x Street Fighter collection is available to order here and includes five shoe styles that represent key characters from the game: Ryu, Chun Li, Nash, M. Bison, and Birdie. The color schemes of each pair of sneakers make them easy to match with their respective characters, but the tags highlighting their signature moves on the soles are an especially nice touch. So, if you were to kick your opponent in the face while wearing these shoes, the last thing they would see before lights out would be:

• Ryu: Denjin / Hadoken

• Chun Li: Spinning / Birdkick

• Nash: Sonic / Boom

• M. Bison: Psycho / Power

• Birdie: Horn / Bull

Only 5,000 pairs of sneakers will be produced for this limited edition Street Fighter collection, so head on over to Diesel to grab a pair while they last - if you can stomach the $200 price tag that is. Shipping is free if that helps. Continue on to the gallery below to take a closer look at each of the sneaker designs.