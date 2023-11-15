Dilllon Danis Retires From Fighting Following Logan Paul Loss

Dillon Danis has announced he has retired from fighting after losing to Logan Paul. The world of fighting is incredibly competitive and arguably a bit toxic, but that's part of the fun. A bunch of personalities and egos rub up against each other until they can pummel each other in front of an audience of millions. While some of it is amped up for the cameras, there are times where things get really personal and escalate beyond fun and games. Earlier this year, we witnessed the long-awaited boxing match between WWE fighter and influencer Logan Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis. It was one of the most anticipated match ups in combat sports this year due to Danis' constant taunting, particularly with regards to Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal. When it came time to put his money where his mouth is, Danis made an underwhelming impression and was made a bit of a fool with his performance in his fight against Paul. Many joked that Danis was unable to land punches and made a mockery out of himself before ultimately losing the fight.

With that said, Dillon Danis has been taking a lot of flack for hyping up a big game for months and then failing to live up to it. He has now taken to X (formally known as Twitter) and announced that he will be retiring from fighting. It's unclear what Danis plans to do from here, as he's only 30 years old. Whether he plans to live off any money he made from fighting or possibly go into content creation on his own is unclear. Either way, it seems his loss against Logan Paul made a pretty big impact on his career. Danis had previously said he planned to retire if the UFC didn't sign him. He noted he is good with the money he made from the Logan Paul fight but would only keep fighting if the UFC would have him. One has to imagine his performance and behavior surrounding the fight could have made it harder for him to secure more fights, especially since he got into legal hot water over some of his comments toward Nina Agdal.

I'm done with fighting. I'm retired. Love you all. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 15, 2023

Danis had previously spoken about appealing the decision on the Logan Paul fight and even had aspirations for other fights, but it seems things have come to an end despite obviously being at the peak of infamy. Of course, fighters come out of retirement all of the time, so it's possible Danis will pick up the gloves again in the future. Either way, it is a pretty surprising outcome for the fighter.