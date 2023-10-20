Dillon Danis Reveals Who His Next Opponent May Be

Now that Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is finally over, many are wondering who the latter will face next. On the back of the fight, Danis has become one of the biggest names in fighting, whether it's influencer boxing, professional boxing, or MMA. He's proven he can sell a PPV and now that he's stepped into the ring, he's shown he can compete in both boxing and MMA. To this end, it sounds like Danis has his eyes on the UFC, which makes sense given his background in brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Danis has revealed though he's willing to put his pursuit of the UFC on the backburner if Bellator books him a fight against Jake Paul. As you may know, Jake Paul has announced his next fight is in December, and from the sounds of it, his opponent will not be Danis. So, if there two are to fight, it will have to be after this. And it will have to be in boxing, as Jake Paul has no experience in MMA and is fully committed to boxing.

"PFL has bought Bellator. The only way I'll stay is if they book me against Jake Paul; otherwise, I'm going to the UFC," said Danis in a recent tweet.

PFL has bought Bellator. The only way I'll stay is if they book me against Jake Paul; otherwise, I'm going to the UFC. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 19, 2023

This isn't the first time Danis has expressed interest in fighting Jake Paul, someone he has a history with and someone he genuinely seems to strongly dislike. However, so far, Jake Paul has yet to express any interest in fighting Danis. And if you take Jake Paul at this word, which is that he wants to become a world champion in boxing, this makes sense. While there's plenty of money to make in a PPV with Danis, it's not going to help you on a pursuit to becoming a champion in boxing.

At this point, it seems unlikely Jake Paul and Dillon Danis will face off in the cage or in a ring, which means Danis will presumably be heading to the UFC in the future, assuming Dana White is interested in having the fighter. And considering his ability to promote a fight, it's hard to imagine Dana White will decline.