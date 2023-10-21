KSI and Dillon Danis Both Officially Appeal Their Defeats

MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card finally went down on October 14. Many tuned into the fight to see Dillon Danis vs Logan Paul, despite it not being the headline of the card, and this was because Dillon Danis captivated the Internet with his pre-fight trolling of Logan Paul and his fiancé Nina Agdal. The promotion for the fight was so intense and personal that it ended with Agdal allegedly filing a restraining order and a lawsuit against Danis. It was a feud that sold the card, but it wasn't the headliner. The headliner was KSI vs Tommy Fury, which did not get as feisty in the promotional period, but developed its own controversy post-fight as many believe KSI was "robbed" after judges ruled unanimously to give Tommy Fury the win.

To this end, the Professional Boxing Association -- the PBA -- has announced that KSI has taken his claims he was "robbed" and officially filed an appeal. Unfortunately, for KSI, it's unlikely anything will come of this as boxing decisions are rarely overturned unless there is a clear and obvious error.

"It's a robbery bro. How many jabs did he land," said KSI right after his fight in regards to the decision. "How many jabs did you land. You didn't get hardly any shots off. And you got a point of as well... You weren't landing. Looking at your face, look at your eyes, look at you."

Joining KSI, Dillon Danis has also filed an appeal, and he may actually have a case as there is video evidence of Logan Paul's bodyguard stepping into the ring, during the fight, more than once, something that is prohibited and should have been addressed by the in-ring ref.

Formal appeal made by @dillondanis — Professional Boxing Association (@PBABoxing) October 21, 2023

PBA have just received @KSI formal appeal. — Professional Boxing Association (@PBABoxing) October 20, 2023

Whether any thing will come of these appeals, remains to be seen. It's also unclear how long boxing fans -- and fans of all the respective online personalities involved -- will have to wait for a decision to be made on the appeals, but when it happens we will be sure to update you with the news.

There was multiple offenses I’ll be submitting my appeal to the commission today. https://t.co/C4rvgx5MOc — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 16, 2023

