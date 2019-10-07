Dimension 20 Teams Up With the McElroys for Next Dungeons & Dragons Campaign

ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the next season of Dimension 20, which will start the McElroy family. CollegeHumor’s popular Dungeons & Dragons show will start its fourth season later this year, which will feature Justin, Travis, Griffin, and Clint McElroy. The four are best known for their expansive podcast empire, which includes the popular RPG series The Adventure Zone, which has become one of the most popular liveplay podcasts currently on air today. The McElroys, along with CollegeHumor cast members Jessica Ross and Lily Du, will participate in a “mini-season” involving a group of miniature creatures and toys participating in a heist mission. The season is described as “Under the floorboards and within the walls is the world of the one-inch-tall Bittyfolk. This gritty, high-octane adventure brings together six thieves for the ultimate heist: looting a roll of quarters.”

CollegeHumor has had a ton of success with Dimension 20, a weekly D&D show that airs on their streaming service Dropout. Created and DMed by Brennan Lee Mulligan, Dimension 20 uses D&D to tell stories in unique settings that aren’t typically explored in fantasy-themed tabletop games. From arcane high schools to a magical version of New York City, Dimension 20 has shown just how versatile (and funny) a Dungeons & Dragons campaign can be.

In addition to its upcoming fourth season, CollegeHumor also announced that Dimension 20 will have its own weekly show that airs live on the Dropout Twitch channel. Dimension 20 Live will feature the cast of the first season of Dimension 20 (Lou Wilson, Ally Beardsley, Zac Omaya, Siobhan Thompson, Brian Murphy and Emily Axford) and will be set in the world of Fantasy High, the first world seen in Dimension 20. Dimension 20 Live will eventually branch out into the other worlds featured in past seasons of Dimension 20.

Dimension 20: Tiny Heist will air in early 2020. Dimension 20 Live will begin next month on Dropout’s Twitch channel.