Discord Updates Logo, but Not Everyone Is a Fan

Discord is celebrating the social platform’s sixth anniversary today, and part of those celebrations include updated branding and logos for the community to use and to look at every time they fire up the service. The new look of course isn’t a dramatic change from the one before so as to keep things recognizable, but how different it actually is may depend on who you ask. Some people have seen the new look and, as expected, want the old one back.

The new Discord appearance was shown off on social media this week amid Discord’s anniversary celebrations with the logo seen below. The little Discord guy is named “Clyde” for those who didn’t know, and inside the post attached to the tweet, Discord refreshed people’s memories on the old logo in case you’d already forgotten. Clyde used to be inside of a bubble resembling speech or text messages and had sharper, more pointed lines, but the new one has a softer, more rounded appearance without any text bubble to speak of.

hey we're updating our brand look. improved logo, font, colors. not too different: just a little friendlier. Discord has become a place where people come to explore, grow, and belong. so we're updating our look to be just as welcoming: https://t.co/OedvENyboE pic.twitter.com/LyqCx9EyEH — Discord (@discord) May 13, 2021

The Discord breakdown of the new look explained the changes made and said that the new appearance was ultimately felt to be a better one overall.

“In the end, we believe changes to Clyde present him in a more friendly tone, reshaped to be more understandable whether smaller or larger, all while still keeping our pal looking unique and familiar to the most veteran of users,” the Discord team said.

But naturally, not everyone’s a fan of the idea. The Discord logo for the name itself was similarly updated and mirrors the changes made to Clyde. People were quick to pitch their own ideas and criticisms for the new logo.

You can check out some of those ideas and critiques people have offered up below, but know that whenever you load up Discord in the future, you’ll be seeing the new look.