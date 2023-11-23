Disney Dreamlight Valley Teasing December Star Path Details

December is going to be a very big month for Disney Dreamlight Valley fans, thanks to a bunch of new content on the way. The game's next free update is coming on December 5th, and when it does, there will also be a new Star Path. While Gameloft has not revealed many details just yet, the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account has offered a handful of emoji teases for items that players will be able to get from the Star Path. One tease features snowman and raccoon emojis, another has a butterfly and a snowflake, and the last one is an ice skate.

The Tweet featuring these Star Path teases can be found embedded below.

A new Star Path is starting in just two weeks! Can you guess some of the upcoming items from the emojis below?:

- ☃️🦝

- 🦋❄️

-⛸️ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) November 21, 2023

The first two teases could relate to new animal friends for the valley. The third tease could be exactly what it looks like, allowing players to wear ice skates! That might look a little awkward when players are just walking around the valley, but it could look cool when players are using the glide feature when their character is well-fed. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Disney Dreamlight Valley December Update

Disney Dreamlight Valley's next major update will be arriving on December 5th, which is the same day that the Star Path will release. Players can expect to see the arrival of Jack Skellington from A Nightmare Before Christmas, and multiplayer will finally be added to the game. For the first time ever, players will now be able to visit one another's valleys, and show off what they've designed and created in the game.

That day will also see the release of the paid expansion A Rift in Time. The expansion will see the addition of new characters not in the main game: EVE, Gaston, and Rapunzel. There will also be a new storyline involving a plot from Jafar, and new areas to explore. The expansion will cost $29.99.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Black Friday Sale

Fans that have yet to purchase Disney Dreamlight Valley will be happy to know that there is currently a Black Friday sale for the game, with different editions discounted on different platforms. On the PlayStation Store, the base game has been discounted to 20.99 (normally $29.99). However, on the Nintendo Switch eShop and the Microsoft Store, only the Ultimate Edition has been discounted; it costs $41.99 (normally $69.99). Readers interested in taking advantage of these deals can do so at the links below:

Readers should keep in mind that while the Switch and Xbox versions both offer cross-saves, the PlayStation version does not. That means players with an existing account on Switch or Xbox will not be able to access their save data on PS4/PS5.

