Disney Dreamlight Valley Developer Addresses Possibility of Marvel and Star Wars Characters

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can explore a world inhabited by many of Disney's most iconic characters. Since releasing in early access last September, the game has featured familiar faces such as Moana, Scar, and Buzz Lightyear. With so many unique Disney characters interacting, fans can't be blamed for wondering if Marvel and Star Wars characters could similarly join the game at some point. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Gameloft's Manea Castet addressed the possibility. While Castet said the team's current focus is on Pixar and Disney animation characters, he did not shut down the possibility!

"So Disney is big. There is always a big umbrella with a lot of IPs inside. So we are closing no doors but there is no plan that we want to discuss on such stage about any other than I would say Disney animation and Pixar," said Castet. "We really focus on this kind of character. There are many, many of them. A lot of characters are also requested by the committee that are not there yet, of course. And we want to focus on that. So nothing to share or add regarding Star Wars or Marvel."

Since purchasing the rights to Marvel and Star Wars, Disney has kept those universes mostly separate from its other properties, outside of the occasional variant cover. Given that, it would seem unlikely that Dreamlight Valley would bring in these characters, but it does seem possible. After all, Dreamlight Valley already establishes that characters like Mickey Mouse and Scar come from different worlds. That said, it seems Gameloft already has a lot of other characters that will be prioritized first, but if fan demand is strong enough, perhaps we could see Marvel and Star Wars content in the game at some point!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available in early access on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Disney Dreamlight Valley right here.

Would you like to see Marvel and Star Wars characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Which characters do you think would work best? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!