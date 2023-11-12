Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition Will Make Paid Content Free

Disney Dreamlight Valley's next major update is coming on December 5th, and when it does, the game will be available on a new platform. That day will see the release of Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, which will be available through Apple Arcade. The game will be free to play for subscribers, and will offer some nice benefits that are not available through any of the current editions. Notably, users can "play through past content and the latest updates without seasonal Star Paths or the Premium Shop." This version will also include the expansion A Rift in Time at no additional charge!

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition will have "updated UI that better supports touch screen play." It's unclear how this might compare to the Xbox Cloud version of the game, which can also be played on mobile devices. While the Switch, PC, and Xbox versions of Disney Dreamlight Valley all support cross-saves, that will not be the case for the Apple Arcade version, so existing players won't have the option of carrying over their current save data. Players will be able to enjoy the game and their save data on any platform that currently supports Apple Arcade. The Arcade Edition is also considered different from the current Mac version of the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition Reception

So far, reception to Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition has been somewhat mixed. On one hand, players seem to be happy about the idea of a version of the game without monetization. On the other hand, players wouldn't be able to move their current progress over, and they'd be locked into a monthly subscription service if they don't already pay for Apple Arcade. For current Apple Arcade subscribers that have never gotten a chance to play Disney Dreamlight Valley, this sounds like an excellent opportunity to try the game. For everyone else, however, this likely isn't worth the current trade-offs.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time

Revealed last month, A Rift in Time is the first paid expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley. While the game has offered paid content through Star Paths and the Premium Shop, A Rift in Time is a new expansion that will cost $29.99 on the game's existing platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The expansion will center on new villagers that aren't otherwise accessible to players, including EVE, Gaston, and Rapunzel. A Rift in Time will feature an exclusive narrative that centers on Jafar's plans. Players that don't purchase the expansion can still look forward to free content that will be released over the coming months, including the addition of Jack Skellington next month. The inclusion of A Rift in Time for Apple Arcade subscribers seems like a nice incentive, but everyone else will have to pay to experience it.

