Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New Jack Skellington Teaser

Disney Dreamlight Valley's most recent Star Path featured content based on The Nightmare Before Christmas, but actual characters from the film have yet to appear in the game. That will change on December 5th, as Jack Skellington is set to make his debut. That's still more than a month away, but the game's official Twitter account has revealed a short teaser video showing how Jack will look when he appears in the valley. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the movie, so the timing of Jack's arrival couldn't be better!

The teaser for Jack Skellington can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Valley welcomes the King of the Pumpkin Patch, Jack Skellington, on December 5th! 🎃🎃🎃 How are YOUR pumpkin patches looking? pic.twitter.com/uAut8RVLn6 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) November 7, 2023

Disney Dreamlight Valley 2024 Free Content

At this time, it's unclear whether Sally will also be coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley. It's hard to imagine one without the other, but no plans for Sally have been announced at this time. However, the game's most recent roadmap has revealed several other characters that will be arriving in the coming months. Monsters, Inc. star Mike Wazowski will be arriving in late winter 2024, and it appears Daisy Duck will join the game in early spring, with Mulan coming later in the season. Finally, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog will make her debut in the summer, alongside "new culinary delights." All of this content will be added to the game via free updates, just as we've been seeing over the last year.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Paid Expansion

While players can continue to enjoy a lot of free content updates throughout next year, Disney Dreamlight Valley will also see plenty of paid content, as well. The game already has paid content through the Star Paths and premium shop, but December 5th will see the release of a paid expansion. Those that purchase the expansion for $29.99 will be able to interact with several other new villagers, including Gaston, EVE, and Rapunzel. In the spring, players will also be able to interact with "a very lucky villager," who has yet to be revealed. A summer update will have players taking on the schemes of Jafar.

The paid expansion will be available on all of the game's current platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The expansion's announcement was made alongside the surprising decision that Disney Dreamlight Valley will not be going free-to-play, as previously expected. As such, those that have yet to try the game will still have to purchase a Founder's Pack (available through December 4th), or purchase one of multiple editions that will be made available when the game officially leaves early access. These will include the standard edition, the cozy edition, and the gold edition, and will range in price from $39.99 to $69.99.

