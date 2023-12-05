Disney Dreamlight Valley December Update Live, New Issues Discovered

The latest update for Disney Dreamlight Valley released today, adding a bunch of new content and features. The biggest change to the game is the addition of multiplayer features, allowing players to visit one another's valleys. Jack Skellington, the main character from the movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, has also been added. Jack will make his appearance through a special tree door that will appear in the valley, and his debut is just one way the game will be celebrating the holiday season. The Royal Winter Star Path is another, offering players a chance to get winter-themed items and additions, such as a Snowman Raccoon animal companion.

Over the last year, Gameloft has added a number of new characters spanning several different Disney franchises. For the first time, players will have the ability to add and remove villagers from the Valley, in case things are starting to get a little claustrophobic. If those villagers are required to complete certain quests, they'll still appear, however.

A Rift in Time

As with all of Disney Dreamlight Valley's previous updates, the bulk of today's content is free for all players (with the exception of the Star Path and any Premium Shop items). However, today also saw the release of the first paid expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Titled A Rift in Time, the optional addition will be released in three acts. Players that purchase the expansion for $29.99 will be able to enjoy a lot of exclusive new content, including the addition of new characters like Gaston, EVE, and Rapunzel.

While these newcomers are sure to be one of the big draws for A Rift in Time, players might be more excited about the new locations to explore and the new storyline. The storyline for A Rift in Time centers around Jafar from Disney's Aladdin. Players will also explore a new location named Eternity Isle. Eternity Isle is a big new area that players can decorate and explore and players will even have a new Royal Tool to use known as the Royal Hourglass.

Known Issues

Today's update has fixed a number of issues in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but Gameloft has identified some new ones that have cropped up. Cross-play and cross-saves have been temporarily disabled for the Xbox and Microsoft Store versions of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Those users will still be able to play with one another while the issue is resolved. The developer is hoping to have a hotfix ready to go sometime soon for this problem. Additionally, the Mac App Store version of Disney Dreamlight Valley has not received today's update, or the option to purchase A Rift in Time. According to the game's official Twitter account, these will be coming "at a slightly later date," but no additional information has been provided.

Are you going to check out Disney Dreamlight Valley's new update? Do you plan to purchase the game's expansion? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!