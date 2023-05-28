Disney Dreamlight Valley Confirms Feature Blocked by PlayStation

Disney Dreamlight Valley utilizes a cross-save feature, allowing players to save their progress on one platform and then continue right where they left off on another. It's a helpful option for gamers that like to use multiple platforms, especially when it might be more convenient to play on a system like Switch when Xbox or PC isn't convenient. Unfortunately, not all platforms support this option, most notably the versions on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Some fans have been wondering why that is, and developer Gameloft has now confirmed that it's because Sony has prevented its implementation.

"Unfortunately, due to platform restrictions, PlayStation doesn't support cross-platform play," the company replied to a fan on Twitter. "Therefore, it won't be possible to synchronize your progress from other platforms/consoles with your PlayStation account progress."

Currently, Disney Dreamlight Valley can only be accessed by purchasing a Founders Pack, or through subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus. At some point this year, the game will go free-to-play, and when it does, a lot more players would likely use cross-saves if offered. It's unfortunate that Sony is preventing users from doing so, though it's not too surprising given the company's history. In 2018, Sony made headlines when it prevented Fortnite players from connecting an Epic account linked to a PSN account from using that same account on the newly-released Switch version. This brought attention to Sony's stubbornness regarding cross-play in games like Minecraft and Rocket League. Sony eventually caved, but not until after Microsoft and Nintendo released a joint commercial touting cross-play as a shared feature on Xbox and Switch.

Hopefully, Sony will eventually relent on cross-saves, as well! Without an official reason given for the move, it can only be assumed that the company simply does not want to encourage its users playing on any platform that isn't PlayStation. That's a shame for Disney Dreamlight Valley fans enjoying the game on PS4 and PS5, as they're the ones that end up missing out.

