Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals First Look at New Star Path

A new update is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley sometime this month, and when it does, players can look forward to a new Star Path. Gameloft hasn't revealed a lot of information about the Star Path just yet, but we do know it will have three themes this time, instead of just one. Previous hints from the developer indicated that the themes would focus on the Halloween season, as well as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Pirates of the Caribbean. Today, Gameloft has seemingly confirmed those hints with a handful of images related to the new Star Path. These include new furniture items, and a new look for Stitch!

The four images from Disney Dreamlight Valley's new Star Path can be found below.

Need a closer look at the upcoming Star Path? 👀 We've got you covered. pic.twitter.com/AtGPo7YPyh — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 10, 2023

In the images, we can see Stitch in a devil-themed costume with a sack of candy on his back. There's also a creepy looking organ, some pirate-themed goodies, and a fountain that first appeared in Halloween Town. So far, reception to these images has been overwhelmingly positive on social media, with many Disney Dreamlight Valley players sharing their excitement. There's been no indication that characters like Jack Sparrow and Jack Skellington will actually appear in the game, but content based on their movies might be the next best thing!

When does Disney Dreamlight's Valley's Next Update and Star Path Release?

Unfortunately, Gameloft has not revealed when Disney Dreamlight Valley's next big update will release, though we do know that it's slated to arrive sometime in September. Going by the game's most recent roadmap and past precedent, the Star Path should be arriving the same day, though that hasn't been confirmed. The next update is themed "Enchanted Adventure," and will see the debuts of Belle and Beast, as well as a realm based on Beauty and the Beast.

How do Star Paths work in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

(Photo: Disney)

Star Paths in Disney Dreamlight Valley allow players to unlock new content for the game by completing certain tasks. The standard Star Path is free, but the best in-game items are obtained through the premium path, which must be purchased using Moonstones. While the investment can be steep, players can actually earn most of those Moonstones back by completing tasks on the Star Path, making it much cheaper for those willing to put in the time. The next Star Path will mark the third in the game so far; the first of these centered around the Disney Parks, and the second featured content based on various Pixar films. Moonstones can be purchased using actual currency, but the game also offers free Moonstones every day through chests found around the valley. The game's DreamSnaps challenges also provide a way to obtain Moonstones without spending.

Are you looking forward to the next Star Path? Will you be spending your precious Moonstones on it? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!