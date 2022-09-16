Disney Dreamlight Valley Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

The free-to-play life-sim Disney Dreamlight Valley has released a new patch that should alleviate some of the trouble that players have been having with it ever since it first launched. Developer Gameloft, in collaboration with Disney and Pixar Games, had previously indicated that this patch would solve a number of issues, and it certainly does. Perhaps best of all, the new patch should increase the overall frequency of Dream Shards.

Dream Shards, if you are not already aware, are one of the in-game currencies that are required for multiple quests. Previously, it was particularly difficult to gather enough of them, but several changes in the new patch should alleviate that. They've been added to the loot table for sparkling buried items, for feeding critters, and the likelihood of them dropping for clearing Night Thorns has been increased.

Happy Patch Day! ✨



We’ve just released a patch for many current known issues. As the patch is currently being deployed, please allow up to 2 hours to see it made available on your device.



Click here for the full patch notes ⤵️https://t.co/gawwlQpFv0 pic.twitter.com/6pGquwnq1R — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 15, 2022

You can check out the full Disney Dreamlight Valley patch notes, straight from the source, below:

Balance:

Adjusted spawn rates and loot tables for sparkling buried items:

Increased respawn timer range.

Reduced minimum and maximum number of sparkling buried items to spawn at a given time per biome.

Added Dream Shards to the reward loot table.

Each sparkling buried item has a chance to spawn either 1-2 Night Shards or 1-2 Dream Shards.

Adjusted loot tables for feeding critters:

Removed Flowers from loot tables.

Added Dream Shards to the loot tables when feeding critters something they "like". Previously, it was only possible to get Dream Shards from feeding critters something they "love."

Adjusted loot tables for clearing Night Thorns:

Reduced chance of Coal dropping.

Increased chance of Dream Shards dropping.

Bugfixes:

General:

Fixed Error #7, which caused some players to experience an issue with the game sticking on the loading screen if they quit the game while having the "Well Fed" active buff.

Fixed account desynchronization issue that occurred when selecting Back to Title Screen on Epic Games Store.

Fixed issue causing some users to be desynchronized from their profile due to connection latency.

Improved online reconnection while playing.

Improved Founder's Pack rewards claiming accuracy, granting missing rewards. We will continue to monitor this issue and explore further bugfixes as needed. If you experienced this bug: Please fully close the game and reboot it while connected to the internet, then check your inbox for a new message containing your missing items.

User Interface and Experience:

Increased text font size on Switch.

Increased menu loading speed.

Stability:

Reduced crash frequency on Switch. Additional optimization will come in future updates.

Quest:

Fixed an issue with quest items not appearing in Scrooge McDuck's Store. If you experienced this bug: The item will not spawn in Scrooge McDuck's Store, but will spawn in a random, unlocked location outside in the village as a backup. If you struggle to find the item, feel free to contact Customer Care.

Fixed an issue with WALL·E's "The Shy Little Robot" quest involving a fire extinguisher that was not working correctly. If you experienced this bug: You can find a fire extinguisher waiting for you inside Scrooge McDuck's Store.

Fixed an issue with a quest item from Donald Duck's "A House Fit for a Duck" quest that spawned in an unreachable part of his house.

Fixed an issue with Scrooge McDuck's "Scrooge McDuck's Grand Re-opening" quest in which crafting flower pots did not work correctly. If you experienced this bug: You can find additional flower pots just outside Scrooge McDuck's Store. Remove them using the Furniture Editing mode to craft with them.

Fixed an issue in which quest items were stuck in the bottom of the Mystical Cave on the beach.

Fixed an issue in which completing Goofy's "Fishing Expedition" quest did not work correctly if the player's inventory was full.

Fixed an issue in which a Memory Shard appeared in an unreachable part of Merlin's Dreamlight Library.

Fixed an issue with Elsa's "What Home Feels Like" quest, in which it was possible to catch a Glittering Herring too early in the quest. If you experienced this bug: You can now catch another Glittering Herring. The other one will be removed at the end of the quest.

Customization (House, Valley, Avatar):

Fixed an issue in which chests placed in the player's house may disappear when adding new rooms. If you experienced this bug: Add a new crafted chest to your house. Your items that disappeared will reappear here.

Fixed an issue in which players who imported clothing from the Avatar Designer Tool were unable to change clothing or clothing appeared invisible.

Fixed an issue in which some rewards from the Star Path would be available to acquire in areas of the game they were not intended to.

Fixed an issue with Ariel's Seafoam Gown (Friendship Reward), in which it was displayed as invisible.

Fixed an issue in which the player could not cook on the Oven and Hood gifted by Remy (Friendship Reward).

Misc:

Adjusted Miguel motif.

As noted above, the new Disney Dreamlight Valley update is now available. More broadly, Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently available in Early Access on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A full release is set for 2023. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Disney life-sim and adventure video game right here.

