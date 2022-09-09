Disney Dreamlight Valley Update to Fix Nintendo Switch Crashes and More Bugs

The free-to-play Disney life-sim and adventure game Disney Dreamlight Valley from Gameloft in collaboration with Disney and Pixar Games was released earlier this week in Early Access for the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Anyone that has purchased a Founder's Pack Edition of the video game or that has an Xbox Game Pass membership can play it right now. And it looks like the first big update for the title is set to fix a number of issues next week.

"Over the past few days, your feedback has been immensely helpful in identifying some key issues," the official Twitter account for Disney Dreamlight Valley recently shared. "We're happy to report we've been able to fix some of these and have an update on the way! We're targeting a release next week." You can check out the full list of what the update is said to include for yourself embedded below:

The update will include:



✅Fix for changing clothes

✅Improved Founder's Pack claiming

✅Fix for Error 7

✅Reduced Switch crashes

✅Improved Dream Shard frequency

✅Multiple fixes for quest progression tied to unreachable, missing, and unrecognized items — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 8, 2022

This isn't exactly a full list of patch notes, however, so expect there to be other changes and updates not included in the above. Even so, it's a rather significant list of issues being fixed given that the video game has only been out in Early Access for less than a week. In general, it is always good to see a developer immediately tackling problems.

As noted above, a new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is expected to release at some point next week, though no specific date or time has been announced. Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently available in Early Access on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A full release is set for 2023. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Disney life-sim and adventure video game right here.

What do you think about Disney Dreamlight Valley so far? Have you encountered any of the problems being fixed by the new update next week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Disney and gaming!