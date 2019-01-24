Disney Gamer Mickey and Minnie Mouse Funko Pops Are Available Now

Disney icon Mickey Mouse turned 90 this past November, and Funko celebrated with several waves of special anniversary edition Pop figures – many of which are still available to order right here. However if you want to get the brand new 90th anniversary Mickey and Minnie gamer edition Pop figures, there’s only one place you can do it.

Gamer Mickey and Minnie Funko Pops are GameStop exclusives that are available right here while supplies last. They’re even on sale for $8.99 right out of the gate, so take advantage of that deal while you can. Odds are we will see sell outs on these.

Speaking of brand icons, Funko released their Colonel Sanders KFC Pop figure yesterday and it promptly sold out on Amazon. However, you can still reserve one at Entertainment Earth at the time of writing. If you want the Funko Shop exclusive version with a cane, you’ll need to grab it on eBay.

The release of the KFC Colonel Sanders Pop figure is such a momentous event that Funko CEO Andrew Perlumtter made an official comment about it:

“It’s great to offer fans a beloved figurine that has captured the heartsand stomachs ofconsumers across the world,” said Andrew Perlmutter, Funko president. “Colonel Sanders’ name and image have been synonymous with the fried chicken restaurant since its inception and we are excited to honor his influence on pop culture.”

Finally, Funko had one of it’s biggest product release days ever this week thanks to London Toy Fair 2019. If you missed it, all of the releases are listed with pre-order links right here. However, you might want to jump on the most popular items first in case they sell out or go on backorder. These items include:

• Funko’s Batman 80th Anniversary Collection

• Funko’s Disney The Little Mermaid Collection (With 10-inch Ursula)

• ‘Lord of the Rings’ Witch-King With Fellbeast Funko Pop Rides Figure

• Game of Thrones Iron Throne Pop Figures

• Funko’s New Dragon Ball Z Pop Figures

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.