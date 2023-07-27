Here's All the Characters and Disney Movies That Appear in Disney Lorcana

Disney Lorcana pulls from over 20 different Disney movies, including a few surprising choices. The full set list for Disney Lorcana's The First Chapter is officially out in the public, giving Disney fans a first glimpse of what characters and franchises appear in the new trading card game. Disney Lorcana is set in the Great Illuminary, a place where all stories are kept, and that means that almost any Disney character can potentially appear in the game. "One of the great things about having so many cards – we have 204 cards in this set – is that we can have the superstars, but we can also do the deep cuts. We have a Treasure Planet card in there," said Ryan Miller, co-designer of Disney Lorcana, during a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

When asked about what characters he wanted to make sure got in the game, Miller noted that he made sure some of his favorites got in the first set. "My favorite Disney princess movies are Moana and The Princess and the Frog," Miller said. "I wanted to make sure both of those get in. Obviously, those are both easy - Moana and The Princess and the Frog are going to be in a Disney game. But the one game I abused my power with was The Sword in the Stone." Several The Sword in the Stone characters appear in The First Chapter, including Merlin and his pet owl Archimedes.

We've got a rundown of every character and franchise that appears in Disney Lorcana. If you don't see your favorite character in the set, don't worry – new sets will be released every few months.

101 Dalmatians: Cruella De Vil, Sergeant Tibbs, Jasper, Horace, Pongo, Captain

Aladdin: Aladdin, Genie, Abu, Jasmine, Jafar, Iago

Alice in Wonderland: Cheshire Cat, The Mad Hatter

Beauty and the Beast: Belle, Beast, Maurice, The Wardrobe, Lefou, Gaston

Cinderella: Cinderella, Lady Tremaine

Fantasia: Mickey Mouse, Magic Brooms

Frozen: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven, Hans, Duke of Weselton, Marshmellow

Hercules: Hades, Hercules, Megara, Cerberus, Zeus, Philoctetes

Lilo and Stitch: Lilo, Stitch, Jumba Jookiba, Gantu

Mickey Mouse and Friends: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck

Moana: Moana, Maui, Heihei, Gramma Tala, Tamatoa, Te Ka, Chief Tui

Mulan: Mulan

Peter Pan: Captain Hook, Tinker Bell, Peter Pan, Mr. Smee, Starkey

Robin Hood: Robin Hood

Sleeping Beauty: Aurora, Maleficent, Prince Phillip, Maleficent's Goons

Snow White: The Evil Queen

Tangled: Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Maximus, Pascal, Mother Gothel

The Emperor's New Groove: Kuzco, Kronk, Yzma

The Lion King: Simba, Scar, Rafiki, Timon, Pumbaa, Mufasa

The Little Mermaid: Ariel, Flounder, Prince Eric, Sebastian, Ursula, Jetsam, Flotsam, Triton

Princess and the Frog: Dr. Facilier

The Sword in the Stone: Archimedes

Treasure Planet: John Silver

Winnie The Pooh: Tigger