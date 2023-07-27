Here's All the Characters and Disney Movies That Appear in Disney Lorcana
Disney Lorcana has characters from over 20 movies, ranging from Moana to Frozen to Treasure Planet.
Disney Lorcana pulls from over 20 different Disney movies, including a few surprising choices. The full set list for Disney Lorcana's The First Chapter is officially out in the public, giving Disney fans a first glimpse of what characters and franchises appear in the new trading card game. Disney Lorcana is set in the Great Illuminary, a place where all stories are kept, and that means that almost any Disney character can potentially appear in the game. "One of the great things about having so many cards – we have 204 cards in this set – is that we can have the superstars, but we can also do the deep cuts. We have a Treasure Planet card in there," said Ryan Miller, co-designer of Disney Lorcana, during a recent interview with ComicBook.com.
When asked about what characters he wanted to make sure got in the game, Miller noted that he made sure some of his favorites got in the first set. "My favorite Disney princess movies are Moana and The Princess and the Frog," Miller said. "I wanted to make sure both of those get in. Obviously, those are both easy - Moana and The Princess and the Frog are going to be in a Disney game. But the one game I abused my power with was The Sword in the Stone." Several The Sword in the Stone characters appear in The First Chapter, including Merlin and his pet owl Archimedes.
We've got a rundown of every character and franchise that appears in Disney Lorcana. If you don't see your favorite character in the set, don't worry – new sets will be released every few months.
101 Dalmatians: Cruella De Vil, Sergeant Tibbs, Jasper, Horace, Pongo, Captain
Aladdin: Aladdin, Genie, Abu, Jasmine, Jafar, Iago
Alice in Wonderland: Cheshire Cat, The Mad Hatter
Beauty and the Beast: Belle, Beast, Maurice, The Wardrobe, Lefou, Gaston
Cinderella: Cinderella, Lady Tremaine
Fantasia: Mickey Mouse, Magic Brooms
Frozen: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven, Hans, Duke of Weselton, Marshmellow
Hercules: Hades, Hercules, Megara, Cerberus, Zeus, Philoctetes
Lilo and Stitch: Lilo, Stitch, Jumba Jookiba, Gantu
Mickey Mouse and Friends: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck
Moana: Moana, Maui, Heihei, Gramma Tala, Tamatoa, Te Ka, Chief Tui
Mulan: Mulan
Peter Pan: Captain Hook, Tinker Bell, Peter Pan, Mr. Smee, Starkey
Robin Hood: Robin Hood
Sleeping Beauty: Aurora, Maleficent, Prince Phillip, Maleficent's Goons
Snow White: The Evil Queen
Tangled: Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Maximus, Pascal, Mother Gothel
The Emperor's New Groove: Kuzco, Kronk, Yzma
The Lion King: Simba, Scar, Rafiki, Timon, Pumbaa, Mufasa
The Little Mermaid: Ariel, Flounder, Prince Eric, Sebastian, Ursula, Jetsam, Flotsam, Triton
Princess and the Frog: Dr. Facilier
The Sword in the Stone: Archimedes
Treasure Planet: John Silver
Winnie The Pooh: Tigger