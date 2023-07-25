Disney Lorcana: What's In the Starter Decks
The full card lists of Disney Lorcana's three Starter Decks have been revealed.
Wondering what's in the Disney Lorcana Starter Decks? We've got the full deck lists. A Starter Deck is perhaps the easiest way to get introduced to a trading card game, as it provides players with a full list of cards with pre-built synergies to learn and master. While a Starter Deck likely won't be able to compete with a custom deck made by a deckbuilding pro, they do provide players with a firm foundation about some of the key card types and mechanics in the game. More importantly, Starter Decks also serve as a valuable first impression for a card game, giving them a taste of what to look forward to as they dig into each deck.
One of the things that we enjoyed about Disney Lorcana's three Starter Decks is that each of them have distinct strategies and playstyles. The Amber and Amethyst deck is for players who like having a lot of characters out at one time, while the Ruby and Emerald deck comes with a dash of control and counter abilities, meant to frustrate opponents as much as possible. Finally, the Sapphire and Steel deck focuses on quickly building up a player's Inkwell and getting powerful cards that can protect each other onto the playing field.
Having played all three decks in both two-person and three-person play, we enjoyed the Sapphire and Steel deck the most, as it's basically unstoppable (at least compared to the other Starter Decks) when ramped up properly. The Amber and Amethyst deck is probably the easiest to master, while the Ruby and Emerald deck is the trickiest of the three to understand, although it's probably the most flexible and adaptable of the three decks. All three are solid decks and easy to master and you can quickly see where they can be improved upon with the addition of other Disney Lorcana cards.
Check out below for full cardlists and brief descriptions of all three deck lists.
Amber and Amethyst
The Amber and Amethyst deck is built around sending out a steady stream of characters into the field of play. Cards like Hades, Lord of the Underworld and Part of Your World bring characters from the discard pile back into the hand, while Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer can keep flooding the field with Magic Brooms. A handful of cards help protect characters or heal their damage, including the Dinglehopper, which can continuously remove a point of damage every turn.
- Ariel, On Human Legs x2
- Cinderella, Gentle and Kind x2
- Hades, Lord of the Underworld x1
- Heihei, Boat Snack x2
- Maximus, Relentless Pursuer x2
- Mickey Mouse, True Friend x3
- Minnie Mouse, Beloved Princess x3
- Moana, Of Motunui x1
- Stitch, New Dog x3
- Be Our Guest x2
- Control Your Temper x2
- Hakuna Matata x2
- Part of Your World x1
- Dinglehopper x3
- Dr. Facilier, Charlatan x2
- Dr. Facilier, Agent Provocateur x1
- Flotsam, Ursula's Spy x1
- Jafar, Wicked Sorcerer x2
- Jetsam, Ursula's Spy x2
- Magic Broom, Bucket Brigade x3
- Maleficent, Sorceress x2
- Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer x1
- Olaf, Friendly Snowman x3
- Pasxal, Rapunzel's Companion x2
- Rafiki, Mysterious Sage x3
- Sven, Official Ice Deliverer x1
- The Wardrobe, Belle's Confidant x3
- Yzma, Alchemist x2
- Friends on the Other Side x3
Emerald and Ruby
The Emerald and Ruby deck is built around stealing Lore from opponents and keeping them off balance. Cards like Rapunzel, Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw, and Steal from the Rich all cause an opponent to lose Lore, while Dragon Fire and Mother Knows Best can banish characters or pull them off the field. This is probably the most versatile of the three Starter Decks, although it's also the toughest to master.
- Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw x1
- Aladdin, Street Rat x3
- Donald Duck, Boisterous Fowl x2
- Captain, Colonel's Lieutenant x2
- Lefou, Investigator x1
- Pongo, Ol' Rascal x3
- Rapunzel, Letting Down Her Hair x3
- Scar, Fiery Usurper x2
- Sergeant Tibbs, Courgageus Cat x3
- Stitch, Abomination x1
- Dragon Fire x3
- He's Got a Sword x2
- Shield of Virtue x2
- Aladdin, Prince Ali x2
- Cruella De Vil, Miserable as Usual x2
- Duke of Weselton, Opportunistic Official x2
- Horace, No-Good Scoundrel x3
- Iago, Loud-Mouthed Parrot x1
- Jasper, Common Crook x2
- Mad Hatter, Gracious Host x3
- Megara, Pulling the Strings x3
- Mickey Mouse, Steamboat Pilot x3
- Peter Pan, Never Landing x2
- Mother Knows Best x3
- Stampede x2
- Steal From the Rich x1
- Vicious Betrayal x2
- Stolen Scimitar x2
Sapphire and Steel
The Sapphire and Steel deck is built around quickly ramping up the Inkwell and protecting characters using Bodyguards and Ward. Characters like Gramma Tala and Mickey Mouse, Detective will help boost a player's Inkwell, while Aurora, Dreaming Guardian potentially Wards an entire party early in the game. Be sure to protect Aurora using various Bodyguard and Challenger cards, such as Hercules, True Hero and Prince Eric.
- Aurora, Regal Princess x3
- Aurora, Briar Rose x3
- Aurora, Dreaming Guardian x1
- Flounder, Voice of Reason x2
- Gramma Tala, Storyteller x2
- Jasmine, Disguised x2
- Maleficent, Sinister Visitor x3
- Maleficent, Uninvited x1
- Mickey Mouse, Detective x3
- Mufasa, King of the Pride Lands x2
- Scar, Mastermind x1
- Develop Your Brain x3
- One Jump Ahead x2
- Coconut Basket x3
- Magic Golden Flower x2
- Beast, Hardheaded x2
- Cpatain Hook, Forceful Duelist x3
- Goons, Maleficent's Underlings x2
- Hercules, True Hero x2
- Kristoff, Official Ice Master x2
- Maui, Demigod x1
- Prince Eric, Dashing and Brave x2
- Simba, Rightful Heir x2
- Simba, Returned King x1
- Fire the Cannons x2
- Grab Your Sword x1
- Ransack x2
- Smash x2
- Frying Pan x2