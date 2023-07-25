Disney Lorcana: What's In the Starter Decks

Wondering what's in the Disney Lorcana Starter Decks? We've got the full deck lists. A Starter Deck is perhaps the easiest way to get introduced to a trading card game, as it provides players with a full list of cards with pre-built synergies to learn and master. While a Starter Deck likely won't be able to compete with a custom deck made by a deckbuilding pro, they do provide players with a firm foundation about some of the key card types and mechanics in the game. More importantly, Starter Decks also serve as a valuable first impression for a card game, giving them a taste of what to look forward to as they dig into each deck.

One of the things that we enjoyed about Disney Lorcana's three Starter Decks is that each of them have distinct strategies and playstyles. The Amber and Amethyst deck is for players who like having a lot of characters out at one time, while the Ruby and Emerald deck comes with a dash of control and counter abilities, meant to frustrate opponents as much as possible. Finally, the Sapphire and Steel deck focuses on quickly building up a player's Inkwell and getting powerful cards that can protect each other onto the playing field.

Having played all three decks in both two-person and three-person play, we enjoyed the Sapphire and Steel deck the most, as it's basically unstoppable (at least compared to the other Starter Decks) when ramped up properly. The Amber and Amethyst deck is probably the easiest to master, while the Ruby and Emerald deck is the trickiest of the three to understand, although it's probably the most flexible and adaptable of the three decks. All three are solid decks and easy to master and you can quickly see where they can be improved upon with the addition of other Disney Lorcana cards.

Check out below for full cardlists and brief descriptions of all three deck lists.

Amber and Amethyst

The Amber and Amethyst deck is built around sending out a steady stream of characters into the field of play. Cards like Hades, Lord of the Underworld and Part of Your World bring characters from the discard pile back into the hand, while Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer can keep flooding the field with Magic Brooms. A handful of cards help protect characters or heal their damage, including the Dinglehopper, which can continuously remove a point of damage every turn.

Ariel, On Human Legs x2

Cinderella, Gentle and Kind x2

Hades, Lord of the Underworld x1

Heihei, Boat Snack x2

Maximus, Relentless Pursuer x2

Mickey Mouse, True Friend x3

Minnie Mouse, Beloved Princess x3

Moana, Of Motunui x1

Stitch, New Dog x3

Be Our Guest x2

Control Your Temper x2

Hakuna Matata x2

Part of Your World x1

Dinglehopper x3

Dr. Facilier, Charlatan x2

Dr. Facilier, Agent Provocateur x1

Flotsam, Ursula's Spy x1

Jafar, Wicked Sorcerer x2

Jetsam, Ursula's Spy x2

Magic Broom, Bucket Brigade x3

Maleficent, Sorceress x2

Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer x1

Olaf, Friendly Snowman x3

Pasxal, Rapunzel's Companion x2

Rafiki, Mysterious Sage x3

Sven, Official Ice Deliverer x1

The Wardrobe, Belle's Confidant x3

Yzma, Alchemist x2

Friends on the Other Side x3

Emerald and Ruby

The Emerald and Ruby deck is built around stealing Lore from opponents and keeping them off balance. Cards like Rapunzel, Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw, and Steal from the Rich all cause an opponent to lose Lore, while Dragon Fire and Mother Knows Best can banish characters or pull them off the field. This is probably the most versatile of the three Starter Decks, although it's also the toughest to master.

Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw x1

Aladdin, Street Rat x3

Donald Duck, Boisterous Fowl x2

Captain, Colonel's Lieutenant x2

Lefou, Investigator x1

Pongo, Ol' Rascal x3

Rapunzel, Letting Down Her Hair x3

Scar, Fiery Usurper x2

Sergeant Tibbs, Courgageus Cat x3

Stitch, Abomination x1

Dragon Fire x3

He's Got a Sword x2

Shield of Virtue x2

Aladdin, Prince Ali x2

Cruella De Vil, Miserable as Usual x2

Duke of Weselton, Opportunistic Official x2

Horace, No-Good Scoundrel x3

Iago, Loud-Mouthed Parrot x1

Jasper, Common Crook x2

Mad Hatter, Gracious Host x3

Megara, Pulling the Strings x3

Mickey Mouse, Steamboat Pilot x3

Peter Pan, Never Landing x2

Mother Knows Best x3

Stampede x2

Steal From the Rich x1

Vicious Betrayal x2

Stolen Scimitar x2

Sapphire and Steel

The Sapphire and Steel deck is built around quickly ramping up the Inkwell and protecting characters using Bodyguards and Ward. Characters like Gramma Tala and Mickey Mouse, Detective will help boost a player's Inkwell, while Aurora, Dreaming Guardian potentially Wards an entire party early in the game. Be sure to protect Aurora using various Bodyguard and Challenger cards, such as Hercules, True Hero and Prince Eric.