Disney Lorcana Teases New Card

Disney Lorcana revealed a new card, teasing some new mechanics. Yesterday, Ravensburger revealed the "Healing Glow" action card for Disney Lorcana, its upcoming trading card game based around various Disney characters. The card appears to have a cost of 1 (we still don't know how cards are activated or played in the game) and heals two damage from a chosen character. Notably, "Healing Glow" implies that damage will be persistent in Disney Lorcana as opposed to reseting at the end of every turn like in Magic: The Gathering. You can check out the "Healing Glow" card (which is based off of Tangled) down below:

Disney Lorcana is a new trading card game set to be published by Ravensburger this fall. Each player is an "Illumineer," a sorcerer with the ability to summon various characters from across Disney's many stories. Characters summoned by players are "Glimmers" of actual Disney characters, and the game will involve quests of some kind along with an overarching storyline. Ravensburger hopes that Disney Lorcana will be an equivalent to Magic: The Gathering or Pokemon Trading Card Game, with plans to support a robust organized play system and quarterly releases.

Ravensburger has wisely chosen to show new cards on a slow basis, with each card hinting at certain new mechanics or rules. For instance, last week's reveal showed off a Magic Mirror item card, while the previous week showcased an alternate version of Aurora from Sleeping Beauty.

The first set of Disney Lorcana will be released in August and will contain over 200 cards of various rarities. We know that players will need to build a deck of 60 cards to play Disney Lorcana, although other deck requirements are still unclear. We'll continue to report on new teases and potential mechanics as they become available.