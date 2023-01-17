Disney Lorcana Release Date, First Product Details Revealed

Disney Lorcana, the upcoming collectible trading card game featuring a wide range of Disney characters, will release its first products in August. IGN was the first to report that Disney Lorcana will be released on August 18th in local game stores, followed by a mass retail release on September 1st. Gen Con attendees will also have the ability to purchase Disney Lorcana directly from Ravensburger. The new card game will be supported by a wide range of products, including three pre-built Starter Decks and an Illumineer's Trove, which contains 8 booster packs, two deck boxes, a player's guide, and various tokens. Each Starter Deck will be built around two different Ink colors – Amber and Amethyst, Emerald and Ruby, or Steel and Sapphire. It's believed that the various Ink colors will be similar to mana colors in Magic: The Gathering, but few gameplay details have been revealed.

The initial "First Chapter" set will include over 200 cards. Booster packs will come with 12 random cards, including one foil card and two cards with rare, super rare, or legendary rarity.

Disney Lorcana is a new trading card game set to be published by Ravensburger in 2023. Each player is an "Illumineer," a sorcerer with the ability to summon various characters from across Disney's many stories. Characters summoned by players are "Glimmers" of actual Disney characters, and the game will involve quests of some kind along with an overarching storyline. Ravensburger hopes that Disney Lorcana will be an equivalent to Magic: The Gathering or Pokemon Trading Card Game, with plans to support a robust organized play system and quarterly releases.

