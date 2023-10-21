Disney Lorcana Reveals First Husbando Card

Disney Lorcana is turning up the fan service with its latest card reveal. Today, Ravensburger revealed another new card for Disney Lorcana's upcoming Rise of the Floodborn set. The new card features Li Shang from Mulan in all his shirtless glory. The card (seen in French down below) is a 5-cost Steel character card with 3 Strength, 6 Willpower and 2 Lore. Notably, Li Shang's ability causes all of the player's other cards to gain the Evasive keyword whenever Li Shang quests, which allows a player to counter and attack some of the more Evasive heavy cards out there.

While Li Shang – Archer's ability alone makes the card certain to see some play when Rise of the Floodborn comes out next month, what we really want to talk about is that this is the first....topless card in Disney Lorcana history. Li Shang – Archer is a Storyborn card, which means that this glimmer of Li Shang was pulled straight out of the Mulan movie, but we will note that the Illumineer who summoned Li Shang chose to pull him out of the one song where he appears sans shirt. There's not a lot of eye candy in Disney movies, but Li Shang whipping his army recruits into shape certainly rustled some...feelings into Mulan and probably a lot of movie viewers.

The real question is whether Li Shang – Archer will receive the same kind of price hike that some Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh cards have for featuring an attractive fan-favorite character. The "Waifu tax" is a known phenomenon in both games and Li Shang is one of the first Disney Lorcana cards to feature a character with abs. Technically, Zeus and Triton both have defined abs and appeared in the first set, but they can hardly be called thirst traps in the same way as Li Shang. Of course, Li Sha is a mere Uncommon card, so he should be accessible, although his foil variant could still see a spike in price. After all, he'll make a man out of you.

Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn

The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st.