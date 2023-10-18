Disney Lorcana's Next Set Goes All In on The Sword in the Stone and The Great Mouse Detective

Disney Lorcana is not afraid to dig deep into the Disney Vault and that's a great thing for the card game and Disney fans. Ravensburger's rollout of Rise of the Floodborn spoilers continues this week, with the reveal of multiple new cards, including new forms for both Madam Mim and Merlin, with Merlin getting a Squirrel and Crab form and Mim getting a Fox form (with a Dragon likely on the way). Ravensburger also released an updated OP Kit, with references to even more new cards from the upcoming set. The OP Kit revealed that all Seven Dwarves will have individual cards in Rise of the Floodborn, along with the fact that multiple characters from The Great Mouse Detective will appear in the new set.

While we've already seen a couple of item cards from The Great Mouse Detective, the OP Kit revealed that the new set would feature characters cards of Basil, Hiram Flaversham, and Mrs Judson. Basil (the main character of The Great Mouse Detective) isn't exactly a surprise, but Hiram Flaversham and Mrs. Judson proves that Disney Lorcana is doing more than just paying lip service to celebrating every party of Disney's deep animated movie portfolio. Everyone expected Ratigan to appear once Ravensburger announced that The Great Mouse Detective would be featured in the next set, but no one expected to see Mrs. Judson, Basil's mouse maid.

Of course, Disney Lorcana focusing on more obscure Disney movie in sets is basically a necessity for the card game to have any real longevity. Disney's animated movie portfolio includes 61 films, which seems like a lot until one is trying to plan a card game that releases 816 cards per year. Even with Floodborn and Dreamborn characters included in the mix, Disney Lorcana is going to have to keep finding ways to fill its sets with new characters from Disney's deep roster in addition to the regulars like Mickey Mouse, Aladdin and Cinderella.

Doing deep dives into the Disney Vault should also help keep Disney fans interested in the game. Even the worst Disney movie has its fans, and I'm sure there are going to be folks looking to collect every Great Mouse Detective card for their collection. I know I'll be chasing down every The Black Cauldron card when it inevitably is added to Disney Lorcana - my only hope is that the movie gets Enchanted card that's somewhat affordable.

Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn

The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st. You'll be able to find details on exactly when and where you can pick the cards up online right here.