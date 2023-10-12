Disney Lorcana to Launch in 10 New Countries, 1 New Language in 2024

Disney Lorcana is expanding into more countries in 2024. Today, Ravensburger announced that it would release Disney Lorcana in Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and Mexico starting in 2024 with the release of the (still unnamed and technically unannounced) third set. Additionally, Ravensburger will also print Disney Lorcana in Italian starting in 2024. Currently, Disney Lorcana is printed in English, German, and French. The already announced reprints of The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn will also be released in the new countries to help new players get their hands on existing cards.

"The appeal and excitement for the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game goes beyond borders, with fans around the world anticipating its arrival," said Filip Francke, Global Head of Games for Ravensburger in a press release announcing the game's expansion. "Not only are we bringing the Disney Lorcana TCG to players in new countries and in new languages, but we also plan to reprint the first two sets of the game so both current and new markets have access to them."

Disney Lorcana is one of the hottest new card games, built around players summoning classic Disney characters from various movies and franchises. The high demand for the game has led to a scarcity of cards in most areas, with players hoping that an upcoming restock this month and the soon-to-release reprint will help them find cards.

Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn

Hopefully the upcoming reprint of Disney Lorcana will mean that players and fans will be able to get their hands on the new set, which will further expand on the card game. The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st. You'll be able to find details on exactly when and where you can pick the cards up online right here.