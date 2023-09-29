Disney Lorcana Bumps Up Reprint Timeline, Will Be Out Holiday 2023 in North America (Exclusive)

Disney Lorcana's reprint is coming earlier than expected and will include a second run of Rise of the Floodborn. Last month, Ravensburger announced that they were moving forward with a reprint of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter, with an expected arrival time of 1Q 2024, after massive demand for the new card game led to mass sell-outs at hobby stores and mass retailers. In a statement provided exclusively to ComicBook.com, Ravensburger confirmed that the reprint will include product from The First Chapter as well as Rise of the Floodborn, the upcoming second set due out for release in November. "To address increased demand following the game's initial launch, in September Ravensburger announced plans to reprint the first set of the Disney Lorcana TCG, The First Chapter," the statement reads. "The reprint will also include the second set of the game, Rise of the Floodborn, and is expected to be available by Holiday 2023 in North America and by January 2024 in Europe."

ComicBook.com asked Ravensburger about the size of the upcoming Disney Lorcana reprint compared to the initial print run of the first set. "We cannot discuss quantities, but our goal has always been to get as much product into the hands of fans as possible, and we are continuing to work with our suppliers to increase production to better meet demand as quickly as possible," said Ryan Miller, Senior Brand Manager and Disney Lorcana TCG co-designer at Ravensburger. "I can confirm that the reprint will include both starter decks and booster packs."

ComicBook.com also asked about allocations between game stores and mass retailers. "While we can't discuss the allocation split, supporting Independent Hobby retailers with Disney Lorcana TCG continues to be our #1 priority," Miller replied.

Disney Lorcana is perhaps the hottest trading card game on the market since it was released in August, with Disney fans standing in lines overnight at Gen Con to be among the first to get their hands on the games. Hobby stores received allocated stock of Disney Lorcana two weeks before mass retailers did, with many choosing to sell the limited product they received at prices far higher than MSRP. Demand for Disney Lorcana also led to quick sellouts at many mass retailers when they received the stock two weeks later.

Hopefully the upcoming reprint of Disney Lorcana will mean that players and fans will be able to get their hands on the new set, which will further expand on the card game. The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st. You'll be able to find details on exactly when and where you can pick the cards up online right here.