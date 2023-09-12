Disney Lorcana: Every Card Revealed for Rise of the Floodborn

It's officially spoiler season for Disney Lorcana's second set. Ravensburger has announced first details about Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn, the second set for its new Disney-themed trading card game. The new set will feature new story details about the mysterious Floodborn, glimmers of Disney characters that have been transformed by a strange flood of ink. Additionally, the set will also feature a brand new keyword, Resist, which reduces damage dealt to a character. Numerous new characters from Disney properties ranging from Snow White to Raya and the Last Dragon will also appear in the new set. To help get ready for the new set, we've got a look at every card revealed so far for Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn. This article will be updated as new Disney Lorcana cards are revealed, so be sure to check back often as more new cards will be revealed over the next two months.

Tiana - Celebrating Princess Tiana – Celebrating Princess is a 4-cost Steel card with 1 Strength, 4 Willpower, and 2 Lore. Another card with Resist, Tiana is interesting in that her ability only activates when a player has no cards in their hand. While topdecking isn't a good thing, Tiana at least means that a player can hinder opponents in some situations. She's also the perfect counter for the Belle – Hidden Archer card.

Cinderella - Stouthearted Cinderella – Stouthearted is a 7-cost Steel card with 5 Strength, 5 Willpower, and 3 Lore. Not only can Cinderella shift onto other Cinderella cards with a lower cost, she's also the first card with the Resist keyword, which lowers the damage she takes every turn. More importantly, Cinderella's Singing Sword lets her target readied characters whenever a song is play, letting her attack characters that would usually be protected. We'll also note that she's the first character with the Knight classification, which could be the start of a new trend with this set.

Gaston - Intellectual Powerhouse Gaston – Intellectual Powerhouse is a 6-cost Sapphire card with 4 Strength, 4 Willpower, and 3 Lore. Gaston not only can shift onto a low cost Gaston, it also has a valuable draw ability that is especially handy given Sapphire's ramp ability. Gaston – Intellectual Powerhouse is also a nifty contrast to the Gaston from the First Chapter, who had Rush and Reckless, meaning that he couldn't quest at all.

Dinner Bell Dinner Bell is a 4-cost Ruby Item card. Dinner Bell allows a player to spend two ink to draw cards equal to the number of damage a chosen character has at the cost of banishing them. It's a way to wring a little bit of extra usefulness out of wounded cards, especially if they've already been used to challenge and banish an opponent's card.

Raya - Warrior of Kumandra Raya – Warrior of Kumandra is a 4-cost Ruby card with 5 Strength, 3 Willpower and 1 Lore. Raya is basically a copy of Scar – Fiery Usurper, but with the Hero and Princess keywords. A solid mid-tier card, but she could have more uses if a princess deck becomes more viable with the new set.

Belle - Hidden Archer Belle – Hidden Archer is a 5-cost Emerald card with 3 Strength, 3 Willpower and 3 Lore. Thorny Arrows is a nasty ability that forces an opposing player to discard all their cards whenever this Belle is challenged. This definitely makes Emerald/Sapphire decks a lot more feasible, especially as players can potentially get this card into play as early as turn 4 (or earlier if Rise of the Floodborn introduces a lower cost Belle. If this Belle can get put into play early, she can potentially control a match, forcing players to choose between letting her rack up a lot of Lore early or losing an entire hand of cards.

The Sorcerer's Spellbook The Sorcerer's Spellbook is a 3-cost Amethyst Item card. Players can exert The Sorcerer's Spellbook and spend 1 ink to gain 1 lore, which is a good way of guaranteeing that no ink goes to waste every turn.

Winnie the Pooh - Hunny Wizard Winnie the Pooh – Hunny Wizard is a 5-cost card with 5 Strength, 5 Willpower and 2 Lore. Although Winnie's debut in Disney Lorcana doesn't come with any major whistles, the art on this card is phenomenal.

Merlin - Shapeshifter Merlin – Shapeshifter is a 4-cost Amethyst card with 1 Strength, 5 Willpower and 1 Lore. Merlin's Battle of Wit ability allows Merlin's lore count to grow higher when other characters are returned to Merlin's player's hand. A lot of this Merlin card's usefulness seems dependent on whether it can take advantage of cards like Mickey Mouse – Wayward Sorcerer or Dr. Facilier – Agent Provocateur, both of which return character cards to a player's hand when they are banished in a challenge. Provided that a card can pass through the discard pile and still be considered "from play," this card could help set up a pretty strong deck.

Elsa - Gloves Off Elsa – Gloves Off is a 4-cost Amethyst card with 3 Strength, 4 Willpower and 1 Lore. Although Elsa – Gloves Off doesn't provide much on her own (there are plenty of other mid-range Challenger cards in Amethyst ), this card is a slight upgrade to the Elsa – Queen Regent card that appears in The First Chapter.

Zero to Hero Zero to Hero is a fantastic Amber song card that once again syncs up nicely with the Ink archetype of trying to get as many characters out onto the board as possible. Zero to Hero works best when a player's board is already filled with characters, allowing them to play a high cost character for free, especially as songs can be played for no ink simply by exerting a character with the same cost or higher.

The Queen - Commanding Presence The Queen – Commanding Presence is a 5-cost Amber card with 4 Strength, 3 Willpower, and 2 Lore. The first Floodborn character that receives a 3 Ink discount when Shifting. It'll be interesting to see if this set features receives a low cost The Queen card that potentially helps get this card out early, because that Shift ability coupled with her Who Is The Fairest is a potentially devastating 1-2 combo. With an 8 strength swing, "Who Is the Fairest" can either be used to banish a high strength card with a throwaway card or clear out a pesky character card without suffering any damage. Plus, The Queen's ability can be used every turn, making her a potentially foundational card in a deck. Commanding presence, indeed.