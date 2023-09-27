Disney Lorcana Reveals More Cards, Teases Squirrel With Terrifying Ability

Disney Lorcana might be introducing a new villain and his name is Bucky the Squirrel. Earlier this week, Ravensburger updated imagery for the Disney Lorcana Organized Play Kit, along with prizes and promo cards from the upcoming set “Rise of the Floodborn,” which comes out November. Players can win four promo cards by participating in store Organized Play events, all of hadn’t been revealed previously. The new cards include Cinderella – Knight in Training, Bucky – Squirrel Speak Tutor, Minnie Mouse – Wide Eyed Diver, and Robin Hood – Capable Fighter.

While only one of the cards, Cinderella – Knight in Training, was fully revealed (she’s a 2-Cost Steel character with 2 Strength, 2 Willpower and 2 Lore, along with an ability that allows players to draw a card and then discard a card when she’s put into play), players are looking at Bucky, a 2 cost Emerald card, with particular dread. Bucky’s ability is partially obscured, but we know that Bucky has Ward, meaning that it can’t be targeted outside of challenges and that it seems to have an ability that forces other players to discard a card whenever the player who controls Bucky plays a Floodborn character.

Assuming Bucky’s ability is accurate, Bucky could be an absolute terror in Disney Lorcana. The game currently has few ways to consistently draw cards, and a card that forces opponents to discard on a consistent basis could really cripple a lot of decks before they get started. Plus, the new set is called Rise of the Floodborn, so we’re assuming there will be a lot of cards with the mysterious classification.

Keep in mind that we’re still in the middle of spoiler season for Disney Lorcana’s second set so there might be some cards specifically designed to counter Bucky and his terrifying squeaky squirrel power. But right now, Bucky – Squirrel Speak Tutor looks like it might be the beginning of a new reign of terror for Emerald Decks, especially if there’s ways to integrate Bucky into a deck with plenty of Floodborn characters.

Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn

Demand for Disney Lorcana has been high since the game first released its first promo cards last year and has remained high even after the game was released in retail in August and September. Ravensburger has promised that reprints of the first set are coming and fans will have a second chance to get their hands on some Disney Lorcana cards when Rise of the Floodborn comes out in November. The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer’s Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st. You’ll be able to find details on exactly when and where you can pick the cards up online right here.